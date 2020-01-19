ST. PETER -- Nolan Malo had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Gustavus Adolphus defeated Augsburg 92-88 in an MIAC men's basketball game Sunday at Gus Young Court.
The game was tied at 83 with 2:51 to play, but the Gusties made six free throws and a 3-pointer by Isaac Douglas to secure the victory.
Jake Guse added 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Logan Rezac and C.J. Woda each scored 11 points.
The Gusties had a 44-33 advantage in rebounding, with 16 offensive rebounds. Gustavus also had eight blocked shots.
Gustavus (7-9, 7-4 in MIAC) play at Hamline on Wednesday.
Women's basketball: Caitlin Rorman had her third double-double of the season as the Gusties defeated No. 15 Augsburg 75-65 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Rorman collected a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Marissa Gustafson had 18 points and six rebounds. Paige Richert had 12 points,
Gustavus was 23 of 24 at the free-throw line.
Gustavus (12-3, 8-2) plays Wednesday at home against Hamline.
Women's hockey: Molly McHugh scored two goals as No. 7 Gustavus completed the MIAC series sweep over St. Olaf with a 5-0 victory Sunday at Northfield.
McHugh scored the first goal, and Emily Olson added a power-play goal to make it 2-0 after one period. McHugh scored her second goal early in the second period, and Kristina Press added her team-leading eighth goal of the season to make it 4-0. With six minutes left in the game, Hailey Holland scored on a power play to make it 5-0.
Francesca Gerardi made seven saves in the shutout. The Gusties outshot the Oles 63-7.
Gustavus (11-2-1, 7-0-1 in MIAC) faces St. Thomas in a home-home series this weekend, starting Friday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Minnesota State
Indoor track & field: Ja'Cey Simmons won the 60-meter dash in 7.50 seconds and 200 dash in 25.03 to highlight the Mavericks' performance at the Minnesota State Invitational at Myers Field House.
Tyarra English-Paulson won the 400 dash in 59.89, and Amanda Montplaisir took first in the 3,000 run in 10:32.62.
In the field events, Katie Taylor placed first in the weight throw at 63-feet-3.05, and Samiya Abu-Youm won the triple jump at 37-09.15. Caitlyn Jones won the long jump at 18-1.32, and Zoe Stone took first in the high jump at 5-2.99.
The 4X400 relay team of Crystal Malone, Rose Gaye, Grace Hartman and Mackenzie Woodard took first in 3:53.94.
For the men's team, Tanner Maier won the mile run in 4:21.65, as did Andrew Ruiz in the 800 run in 2:00.38. Connor McCormick took first in the weight throw at 61-6.58, Deveyonn Brown won the high jump at 6-8.71, and Caleb Kath placed first in the long jump at 23-6.28.
The Mavericks will compete in the South Dakota State Division Invitational on Friday at Brookings, South Dakota.
