ST. PAUL — The No. 8-ranked Gustavus Adolphus volleyball team took its first loss, dropping a 3-0 nonconference decision to No. 7 Northwestern on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-9, 25-21, 25-18.
Sarah Elliott and Courtney Peterson each had seven kills, while Marlee Turn had six. Kasie Tweet made 21 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 28 digs.
The Gusties (7-1) play in the Loras Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Dubuque, Iowa.
Men’s soccer: Owen Johnson scored at 9:34 of the first half, assisted by Yahya Bashir, to lead Gustavus to a 3-0 victory over St. Scholastica in the MIAC opener at the Gustavus field.
Sam Just scored early in the second half, assisted by Ethan Gissendorf, to make it 2-0. Carlos Robles scored with two minutes to play, assisted by Parker Flynn.
Wesley Sanders made three saves for his fourth shutout of the season.
Gustavus (4-0-2) plays at Carleton on Saturday.
Minnesota State
Women’s golf: Anna Cihak and Delaney Conrad tied for fourth to lead Minnesota State to the championship at the nine-team Tracy Lane Memorial, played at Bemidji Golf & Country Club.
Cihak (79-77) and Delaney Conrad (74-82) each shot 156. Madi McGinty tied for ninth at 165 (85-79), and Sammy Younquist tied for 11th at 166 (83-83).
The Mavericks shot rounds of 315 and 326 to win by eight strokes over Winona State.
Minnesota State also won the team title at the Maverick Invitational on Aug. 29-30.
Minnesota State competes at the Golden Bear Invitational on Sunday and Monday.
Men’s golf: Ben Laffen tied for 10th, and Minnesota State tied for third at the two-day Bemidji State Invitational.
The Mavericks shot 589 (297-292) to tie with Winona State. Concordia-St. Paul took first at 565.
Laffen shot 144 (73 71), while Marcus Belka tied for 16th at 147 (72 75) and Jack Klimek (76 73) and Joe Bigger (76 73) tied for 19th at 149.
The Mavericks play in the Winona State Invitational on Sept. 26-27.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Elena Luján Rubio scored in the 22nd minute as the Vikings tied Waldorf 1-1 in a nonconference match at Forest City, Iowa.
Brooke Wolanin made five saves in the Bethany net. The Vikings had five shots on goal.
Bethany (1-2-1) hosts Martin Luther on Saturday.
