ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus led 3-0 after two periods and held on for a 4-2 win over Augsburg in the championship game of the MIAC women’s hockey tournament Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
It’s the third straight conference tournament championship for the Gusties and 14th in program history.
Brooke Power, Hailey Holland and Tina Press each scored as the Gusties built the lead heading into the final period, but Augsburg, the only MIAC team to defeat Gustavus this season, scored twice in the third period, drawing within 3-2 with 1:49 to play.
Press scored an empty-net goal to secure the victory.
Gustavus outshot Augsburg 29-14. Katie McCoy made 12 saves.
The Gusties (24-3) will find out the NCAA pairings on Suday night.
Women’s basketball: A late rally by the Gusties came up short in a 68-63 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA III tournament at Whitewater, Wisconsin.
The Gusties defeated Ohio Wesleyan 84-68 in the first round Friday.
Gustavus trailed 18-11 after the first quarter but scored the first seven points of the second quarter. However, Whotewater recovered with an 11-1 run and led 33-21 at halftime. Gustavus shot just 25.9% in the first half.
Gustavus trailed by 17 early in the fourth quarter before making a rally, getting within three points in the final minute.
Emma Kniefel led Gustavus with 17 points, and Kylie Baranick had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Mogan Kelly added 12 points.
Gustavus finishes the season at 26-3, which is the most wins in program history.
Minnesota State
Baseball: Aidan McGee picked up a pair of saves as the Mavericks swept a doubleheader against Davenport, winning 5-4 and 4-3 at Davenport, Florida.
In the opener, Tanner Shumski got the win with three innings of relief, and McGee pitched the final two innings.
Ryan Wickman had two hits and an RBI. Louis Magers had an RBI, and Mikey Gottschalk collected two hits.
McGee just pitched one inning for the save in the second game, with Spencer Wright pitching the first five innings for the win.
Jackson Hauge, Gottschalk and Adam Schneider each had an RBI.
Minnesota State (7-3) plays Seton Hill on Sunday at Auburndale, Florida.
Softball: Minnesota State dropped a pair of games at Clermont, Florida, falling to California (Pa.) 6-2 and Tiffin 3-0.
McKayla Armbruster took the loss in the first game, allowing six runs, two earned, in 4 2/3 innings.
Sydney Nielsen had an RBI single for the Mavericks.
Sophia Del Vechhio (2-1) took the loss against Tiffin, even though all three runs were unearned.
Ava Smithson, Ella Schulz and Gianna Lara each had a double for the Mavericks.
Minnesota State (8-4) has a day off before playing Saginaw Valley State and Ashland on Monday.
