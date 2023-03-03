WHITEWATER, WIS. — Gustavus Adolphus ran its winning streak to 18 games, defeating Ohio Wesleyan 84-68 in the opening round of the NCAA III women's basketball tournament Saturday.
Kylie Baranick led the Gusties with 17 points and eight assists, while Rachel Kawiecki and Morgan Kelly each scored 13 points. Emma Kniefel scored 11 points, and Syd Hauger and Anna Sanders each scored 10 points.
Grace Benz was the top rebounder with 10, and Kelly grabbed eight rebounds. Sanders made four steals.
Sanders hit two 3-pointers, tying the program's single-season record of 65.
Gustavus shot 57.4% from the field.
The Gusties (26-2), who have set the program record for victories in a season, faces Webster or Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday at Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Bethany Lutheran fell behind 10-2 in the first couple minutes and never recovered, falling 79-65 to Hope College in the opening round of the NCAA III tournament at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Hope led by 21 early in the second half, but the Vikings cut the margin to 11 in the final five minutes. Bethany outscored Hope 44-36 in the second half.
Drew Sagedahl led the Vikings with 17 points and three assists. Hunter Nielsen added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Riley Ashburn contributed 11 points off the bench.
Bethany committed 16 turnovers, which led to 20 points.
The Vikings end the season at 23-5, setting a program record for victories in a season.
Minnesota State
Softball: Minnesota State opened its southern trip with a pair of victories, defeating Assumption 9-1 in 5 innings and Dominican (N.Y.) 10-4 at Clermont, Florida.
In the opener, McKayla Armbruster was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts.
Ava Smithson hit two home runs and had five RBIs. Kylie Sullivan and Gianna Lara each hit a home run.
Sophia Del Vechhio was the winning pitcher against Dominican, throwing five scoreless innings and giving up five hits.
Cheyenne Behrends, Madi Newman and Ellie Tallman each had two RBIs. Behrends had four hits, and Tallman had three.
Minnesota State (8-2) plays California (Pa.) and Tiffin on Saturday.
Baseball: Aidan Byrne collected three RBIs in the Mavericks' 10-5 loss to Tiffin at Auburndale, Florida.
Dylan Gotto took the loss after allowing seven runs, only two of which were earned, in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight.
Zach Stroh and Hunter Ranweiler each had an RBI. Jackson Hauge drew four walks and scored a run.
Minnesota State (5-3) play a doubleheader at Davenport (Florida) on Saturday.
