ST. PETER — Kylie Baranick scored 24 points as top-seeded Gustavus Adolphus defeated Concordia 79-57 in the championship game of the MIAC women's basketball tournament Sunday at Gus Young Court.
It was the second straight conference championship for the Gusties.
Baranick, who was 12 of 12 on free throws, also had five rebounds and six assists.
Anna Sanders had 16 points, and Grace Benz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Emma Kniefel and Syd Hauger each scored 11 points, too.
Gustavus made 10 of 13 shots in the first quarter to lead 26-16, and the lead was 40-27 at halftime.
The Gusties (25-2) earn the MIAC’s automatic bid to the national tournament and will await the pairings.
Women's hockey: The Gusties defeated Hamline 5-1 at Don Roberts Ice Rink, earning a berth in the MIAC championship game.
Lily Mortenson scored to put Gustavus up 1-0 after the first period. Tina Press scored twice in the second period, and Kaitlyn Holland and Brooke Power each scored once as the Gusties went up 5-0.
Katie McCoy finished with six saves. The Gusties outshot Hamline 52-7.
The Gusties will host Augsburg in the MIAC championship game Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Track and field: The Gustavus women took third place and the men finished fifth at the MIAC Indoor Championships, which wrapped up Sunday.
In the final women's session, Birgen Nelson won the 200-meter dash in 25.61 and teamed with Kate Carlson, Megan Geraets and Ally Rakow to win the 4×200 relay with a school record time of 1:45.39.
Annika Poe won the shot put at 46-feet-3/4.
In the men's meet, Tucker Wallin won the 1,000 run in 2:31.32.
The NCAA III Championships will be held March 11-12 at Birmingham, Alabama.
Minnesota State
Baseball: Ryan Wickman hit a his third home run of the season, but the Mavericks lost 4-2 in a nonconference game against Lindenwood at St. Charles, Missouri.
Louis Magers added an RBI groundout. Mikey Gottschalk was 3 for 4, and Adam Schneider had two hits.
Ethan Stade took the loss; the Mavericks used eight pitchers.
The Mavericks (4-2) compete in the Central Florida Invitational on Thursday, taking on Gannon University.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Katelyn Halbach had three hits as Bethany lost 9-3 to Macalester at the Kwik Trip Invitational at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Emily Doyle had two hits and an RBI. Kayla Senne took the loss, pitching the first three innings.
Bethany (3-4) plays St. Mary's (Nebraska) on March 5 at Omaha, Nebraska.
