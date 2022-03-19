The Free Press
MIDDLEBURY, VT. — Undefeated Middlebury College scored with 6:43 remaining in overtime to defeat Gustavus Adolphus 3-2 in the championship game of the NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament Saturday.
It was the Gusties’ first appearance in the national championship game.
Middlebury scored a shorthanded goal in the first period, and the Gusties tied it in the second when Clara Billings scored a power-play goal, assisted by Emily Olson and Kaitlyn Holland.
Middlebury went ahead with 2:47 to play in the third period, but Molly McHugh scored on the power play with 0.1 seconds to play to force overtime. Hailey Holland got the assist.
Gustavus ended up with 31 shots on goal, while Katie McCoy made 25 saves, including two big stops in the overtime.
Gustavus ends the season at 25-4-2.
Minnesota State
Baseball: Brendan Knoll pitched a three-hitter as the Mavericks swept the Northern Sun Intercollegiate doubleheader against Minot State 7-0 and 14-7 at the Gustavus field.
Knoll allowed just one walk with seven strikeouts. Nick Altermatt had a double and two-run single, and Ryan Wickman had two hits, including a solo homer. Hunter Ranweiler had two RBIs.
In the second game, Adam Schneider and Aidan Byrne each had three RBIs, and Altermatt hit a two-run homer. Altermatt was the winning pitcher, allowing four earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Minnesota State (9-2, 2-0 in Northern Sun) completes the series with Minot State with a nine-inning game Sunday, starting at noon at ISG Field.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Liam Peterson had four hits, including two triples, and two RBIs as the Vikings split a nonconference doubleheader at ISG Field, winning 5-1 in the opener and losing 13-5 in the second game.
In Game 1, Brody Curtiss pitched all nine innings, allowing one earned run on nine hits with six strikeouts. Vaughn Pouncy and Matt Verdugo each had an RBI.
Lake LaBerge was 3 for 4 in the second game. Gavin Jacobsen took the loss, allowing three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Bethany (4-7) hosts Macalester on Saturday.
Softball: Bethany Lutheran got a pair of complete games in a nonconference doubleheader against St. Benedict at St. Joseph.
St. Benedict won the opener 3-0, with Bethany managing only three hits. Elizabeth Cizek, Zoe Kinakin and Alyssa Kosta each had a single.
Kosta allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
In the second game, which St. Benedict won 6-4, Kaija Mork was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Doucette and Kinakin each had a RBI.
Kayla Senne allowed five earned runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Bethany (9-8) hosts Wisconsin-Stout in a nonconference doubleheader on Sunday, March 27.
