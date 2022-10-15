The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Gustavus Adolphus finished the game with 37 straight points, defeating Hamline 44-7 in an MIAC football game Saturday.
The Gusties (4-2, 3-1 in MIAC) outgained the Pipers 536-335 in total yards.
George Sandven completed 27 of-38 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Dalton Thelen made 10 catches for 98 yards and a score, and Matthew Carreon added six catches and a career-high 141 yards.
Tanner Rennie rushed for 72 yards and two scores.
Graham Nistler led the defense with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Men’s soccer: No. 8-ranked Gustavus took over the top spot in the MIAC with a 2-1 victory over St. Olaf at the Gustavus field.
Carlos Robles and Owen Johnson scored the Gusties’ goals, and Clarence Weah had an assist.
Wesley Sanders made five saves for Gustavus (9-0-4, 6-0-1).
Volleyball: Marlee Turn had 12 kills, and Lauren Klaith added 11 as the No. 17 Gusties extended their winning streak to nine with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-20 MIAC victory over Hamline at Gus Young Court.
Kasie Tweet had 28 assists and served four aces for the Gusties (19-4, 7-0).Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Antonio Lima’s goal in the 64th minute allowed Bethany to defeat Wisconsin-Superior 1-0 and move to the top of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference standings.
Lima leads the UMAC with 13 goals. Agostino Quadrio Curzio got the assist.
Nick Lundberg made six saves for the shutout for the Vikings (11-2-3, 8-1-1).
Women’s soccer: Elena Luján Rubio scored in the 82nd minute, but the Vikings lost 2-1 at Wisconsin-Superior in a UMAC match.
Brooke Wolanin made seven saves for Bethany (8-5-1, 7-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.