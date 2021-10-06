The Free Press
ST. PETER — Kasie Tweet had 32 assists and four ace serves as Gustavus Adolphus swept Augsburg 3-0 in an MIAC volleyball match Wednesday at Gus Young Court.
Scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Gustavus, which has won three straight matches, had 10 ace serves, while Augsburg had none.
Kate Holtan had 12 kills and eight digs, and Sarah Elliott added 11 kills and two blocks. Marlee Turn made nine kills.
Gustavus (16-4, 4-1 in MIAC) hosts a triangular on Friday, taking on St. Olaf and Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Women’s soccer: Wisconsin-La Crosse scored two goals in the first half to defeat the Gusties 2-0 in a nonconference match at the Gustavus field.
Wisconsin-La Crosse had a 22-7 advantage in shots, with an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. Leah Pavlish made six saves for the Gusties.
Gustavus (4-7) returns to MIAC action Saturday with a match against Concordia at Moorhead.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Bethany Lutheran scored four goals in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory at Minnesota-Morris and stay in first place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference standings.
Max Busch had two goals and an assist, and Benjamin Phillips had a goal and assist. Jamie Smith and Mick Van De Kolk each scored a goal, while Tomas Abreu and Agostino Curzio each made two assists. Bernardo Abreu had an assist.
Nick Lundberg, who was named the UMAC defensive player of the week, made two saves for his second shutout.
Bethany had eight shots on goal.
Bethany (6-4, 6-0 in UMAC), which has won five straight, plays Saturday against Crown at St. Bonifacius.
Women’s soccer: The Vikings’ UMAC match at Minnesota-Morris was postponed.
Bethany (6-4, 3-2) plays Crown on Saturday at St. Bonifacius.
