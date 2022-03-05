The Free Press
ST. PETER — Six different players scored as the top-seeded Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team defeated Hamline 6-1 in the MIAC championship game Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink, earning the 13th conference tournament title in program history.
Gustavus outscored its opponents 16-2 in three MIAC playoff games.
Hailey Holland, Hannah Gray, Brooke Power, Kayla Vrieze, Emily Olson and Heather Olinger each scored a goal. Power, Holland and Olson also had assists.
The Gusties had 43 shots on goal, while Katie McCoy made 10 saves for Gustavus.
Gustavus (22-3-2) will find out the site and opponent for the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
Women’s track: The Gusties’ 4×400-meter relay team of Elizabeth Donnelly, Makenna Huetten, Megan Geraets and Birgen Nelson set the program record with a time of 3:55.24 at the Wartburg Qualifier at Waverly, Iowa.
Minnesota State
Baseball: Ben Livorsi hit a solo home run in Minnesota State’s 6-3 loss to Tiffin at the RussMatt Central Florida Baseball Invitational at Davenport, Florida.
Collin Denk took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Ryan Bachman had two hits.
Minnesota State (2-2) takes on Northwood on Sunday.
Softball: The Mavericks split a pair of games at the NTC Spring Games at Clermont, Florida, losing 5-2 to Tiffin and winning 2-0 against Southern Indiana.
In the opener, Katie Bracken took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Madi Newman accounted for both of Minnesota State’s, drawing a bases-loaded walk and adding an RBI groundout. Torey Richards, Hailey Forshee, Courtney Baxter and Ellie Tallman each had a hit.
Mackenzie Ward pitched a shutout in Game 2, with 11 strikeouts. She allowed three hits and three walks.
Cheyenne Behrends was 3 for 3, including a solo homer. Katie Bracken had on RBI sngle.
Minnesota State (7-4) plays Edinboro and Shippensburg on Sunday.
