MANKATO — Minnesota State's Mike Hastings has been named one of 10 finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, the American Hockey Coaches Association announced Tuesday.
The Spencer Penrose Award is presented annually to the Division I men’s hockey coach of the year. Hastings won the award in 2015.
Minnesota State won the WCHA regular-season title with a 13-1-0 record, becoming the first team in WCHA history to win four consecutive regular-season championships.
In nine seasons as the Mavericks' coach, the Mavericks are 234-89-24, the top record in college hockey during that span. Hastings' teams have won six WCHA regular-season titles and three WCHA postseason championships, winning at least 20 games in all nine seasons.
Hastings earned his fourth WCHA Coach of the Year award earlier this season. He was previously honored in 2013, 2015 and 2019.
The Mavericks (22-4-1) are making their first appearance in the Frozen Four, taking on St. Cloud State in the semifinals on April 8.
Other finalists for the Penrose Award are North Dakota’s Brad Berry, Massachusetts’ Greg Carvel, Wisconsin’s Tony Granato, St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson, Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold, Army’s Brian Riley, Minnesota Duluth’s Scott Sandelin, Robert Morris’ Derek Schooley and Boston College’s Jerry York.
The winner will be announced April 6.
Werner honored
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has named Minnesota State senior outfielder Joey Werner its player of the week for the second consecutive time.
The Mavericks outfielder batted .421 in five games with a slugging percentage of .842 and nine RBI.
This season, Werner is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs for an .886 slugging percentage.
Former GA coach dies
Nancy Baker, longtime Gustavus Adolphus gymnastics coach and professor of health and exercise science, died Saturday at the age of 85.
Baker, who was born at St. Peter and graduated from Gustavus in 1956 with a degree in physical education, returned to her alma mater in 1958 and started the gymnastics program in 1962.
Baker led the Gusties to the first Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national championship in 1982. The Gusties also won six more national championships before she retired in 1992.
In her 30-year coaching career, Baker coached five all-around national champions, 14 individual event national champions and 34 All-Americans.
Baker was a four-time Division III national coach of the year (1982, 1984, 1989, 1992). She was inducted into the Gustavus Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997 and the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.