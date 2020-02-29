ST. PETER — Freshman forward Hailey Holland had a hat trick, and the No. 4 Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team defeated St. Mary’s 4-1 on Saturday in the semifinals of the MIAC playoffs at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Kayla Vrieze scored the game-winning goal, a power-play tally that broke a 1-1 tie at 12:56 of the second period.
Kristina Press assisted on two goals, and goaltender Katie McCoy made 12 saves for her 10th win of the season.
The Gusties outshot the Cardinals 30-13.
Holland scored the lone goal of the first period and added two goals in the first five minutes of the third.
Gustavus (21-3-2), which has won eight games in a row, will host the MIAC championship game next Saturday. The Gusties will play Augsburg, which knocked off Hamline 2-1 in overtime.
Minnesota State
Men’s track and field: Bryan Brown won two events as the Mavericks won their ninth straight NSIC indoor championship at Myers Field House, scoring 213.5 points.
Augustana was second at 121.5.
The Mavericks took the top seven spots in the 60 meters, with Brown winning in 6.77. Shaheed Hickman was the runner-up in 6.84. Brown also won the high jump championship, clearing 6-11 1/2.
Logan Bristol won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.98. Josh Phelps won the 400 in 49.56, and Drew Lewison took first in the 600 in 1:21.05.
The 4x400 relay team of Max DePrenger, Phelps, Kyle Mason and Drew Lewison took first place in 3:20.24.
Women’s track and field: Makayla Jackson won the 60-meter dash with the fastest time in Division II this season as the Mavericks finished third in the NSIC indoor championships at Myers Field House.
Jackson’s time of 7.41 seconds was an NSIC and Minnesota State record.
Ja’Cey, who was third in the 60, won the 200 with an NSIC-record time of 24.47. Jackson was the runner-up in the 200.
The Mavericks 4x400 relay team of Mackenzie Woodard, Crystal Malone, Autumn Santos and Rose Gaye won with a time of 3:50.81. Woodard was second in the 400, and Elizabeth Brunner was third in the triple jump.
Minnesota State scored 123 points. Mary won the team title with 163 points, and Augustana was second.
Women’s hockey: Freshman goaltender Calla Frank made 32 saves in the Mavericks’ 1-0 loss to No. 5 Ohio State in Game 2 of their WCHA playoff series at Columbus, Ohio.
Buckeyes goalie Andreaw Braendli made 20 saves for the shutout victory and series sweep. Liz Schepers scored the game’s lone goal at 5:44 of the first period.
The loss ended Minnesota State’s season at 11-20-6. The 11 wins were the most for the Mavericks since they won 13 games in 2013-14.
Ohio State advances to next week’s WCHA Final Faceoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.