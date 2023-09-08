The Free Press
MANKATO — Avery Korsching scored with 48 seconds remaining as No. 8 Minnesota State defeated No. 20 Central Missouri 1-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Friday at The Pitch.
It was Korsching’s third goal of the season and first game-winning goal of her career. Kiera Laney had the assist.
Mackenzie Rath made three saves for her 25th career shutout.
The Mavericks (2-0-1) host Grand Valley State on Sunday at The Pitch.
Volleyball: The Mavericks defeated Cameron University 25-15, 25-23, 25-15 and Southern Nazarene 14-25, 25-25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12 at the Fort Hays tournament at Hays, Kansas.
Sophie Tietz had 10 kills to lead the Mavericks against Cameron, with Toryn Richards and Emma Loveall each getting eight kills. Kiya Durant made seven blocks, and Ellie Kline had 20 digs. Brooke Bolwerk finished with 21 assists.
Loveall had a team-high 15 kills against Southern Nazarene, while Bolwerk made 31 assists and served three aces. Emily Kern had six blocks, one more than Durant, and Richards added nine kills and four blocks. Kline collected 19 digs.
The Mavericks (4-2) play New Mexico Highlands and Fort Hays State on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The No. 18 Gusties won a pair of matches at the Augsburg Invitational, defeating Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-2 and Wartburg 3-1.
In the 25-7, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 15-10 win against Wisconsin-La Crosse, Marlee Turn had 15 kills and 15 digs, and Madi Kes had 11 kills, one more than Lauren Klaith. Kasie Tweet had 41 assists and 20 digs.
Gustavus defeated Wartburg 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14 behind Tweet’s 28 assists and 14 digs. Kes and Turn each had nine kills, and Maren Sundberg had 14 digs.
The Gusties plays Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Edgewood on Saturday.
Men’s soccer: The No. 8 Gusties played their second straight draw, tying Loras 1-1 in a nonconference match at Dubuque, Iowa.
Joe Flory’s first collegiate goal was the Gusties’ only score in the second half.
Gustavus (1-0-2) plays at the University of Dubuque on Saturday.
