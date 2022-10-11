The Free Press
ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Ben Laffen shot a final-round 67 as the Minnesota State girls golf team finished fourth Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Missouri Western University.
The Mavericks shot 882 (295-292-295) in the two-day, three-round tournament. Northeastern State (Okla.) won the 10-team tournament at 861.
Laffen tied for third at 216 (75-74-67), matching his career low score in the final round.
Max Brud tied for 17th at 221 (75-73-73), Marcus Belka tied for 20th at 222 (71-75-76) and Jack Klimek tied for 30th at 226 (74-70-82).
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Antonio Lima scored two goals as the Vikings downed Martin Luther 4-0 in a UMAC match at New Ulm.
Aidan Whitcomb and Danny Pilot also scored for Bethany, while Bernardo Abreu had two assists.
Mason Steffen made one save in the shutout.
The Vikings (9-2-3, 6-1-1) play at Northland on Friday.
Women’s soccer: Olaitz Azkue and Noa Txintxurreta each scored in the second half as the Vikings defeated Martin Luther 2-0 in a UMAC match at New Ulm.
Asia Jota had assists on both goals.
Brooke Wolanin made eight saves for the shutout.
Bethany (7-4-1, 4-7-2) plays Friday at Northland.
Volleyball: Rilee Hohbein made six kills to help the Vikings defeat Martin Luther 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 in a UMAC match at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Riley Sammon and Alexis Morsching each had five kills, and Morsching made seven digs. Paloma Garcia de Fuentes had 11 assists, and Maddie Meyer and Maddi Wendland each served four aces.
The Vikings (5-14, 3-5) host Northland on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s soccer: Owen Johnson scored the tying goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation as the Gusties tied Augsburg 1-1 in an MIAC match at Minneapolis.
Gustavus is 8-0-4, 5-0-1 in the MIAC.
Volleyball: Marlee Turn had 18 kills, and Sarah Elliott added 14 kills as the Gusties won the nonconference match 25-18, 26-24, 25-20 at Gus Young Court.
Kasie Tweet made 45 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 25 digs.
The Gusties host St. Catherine on Wednesday.
