BEMIDJI — Bemidji State scored midway through the third period to defeat Minnesota State 2-1 in a WCHA women’s hockey game Friday.
Minnesota State took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Sydney Langseth, with assists from Taylor Otremba and Madison Mashuga.
Lauren Barbro made 33 saves for the Mavericks (2-7-0), who had 27 shots on goal.
The teams play again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji.
Volleyball: Emma Loveall made nine kills in the Mavericks’ 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 loss to Sioux Falls in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference road match.
Sophie Tietz had four blocks and six digs, while Brooke Bolwerk had 27 assists and six digs.
Minnesota State (6-19, 5-12) plays at Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Sarah Elliott had 12 kills, Courtney Peterson made 11 kills and Jess Gruber added 10 kills as the Gusties won 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in an MIAC match at Duluth.
Kasie Tweet had 32 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 15 digs.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Lexiss Trygg had six kills, and Maddie Meyer added five kills in a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Northwestern in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at St. Paul.
Esther Peeters had 14 assists, and Callista Weber made eight digs.
Bethany (7-17, 5-8) plays North Central on Saturday.
