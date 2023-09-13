The Free Press
MANKATO — Nick Lundberg made four saves to help Bethany Lutheran defeat Northwestern 2-0 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Wednesday at the Bethany field.
Ezekiel Human scored in the first half, assisted by Danny Pilot, and Raheem Graham scored in the second half, with an assist from Lorenzo Falleti.
Bethany had nine shots on goal.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-0 in UMAC)) host North Central on Saturday.
Women’s soccer: Olaitz Muguruza and Elena Lujan Rubio each scored two goals as the Vikings defeated Northwestern 4-3 in a UMAC match at the Bethany field.
Muguruza scored a pair of first-half goals as the Vikings led 3-0.
Lujan Rubio scored on a penalty kick, and she also had an assist. Ashley Casper also scored a goal as the Vikings led 3-2 at halftime.
After Northwestern tied the match at 3 early in the second half, Lujan Rubio scored again just 49 seconds later, assisted by Muguruza, to put the Vikings back on top.
Brooke Wolanin made eight saves for Bethany, which had five shots on goal.
Bethany (2-2-1, 1-0-0) plays North Central on Saturday at the Bethany field.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s soccer: Carleton scored in the 72nd minute to defeat the No. 10 Gusties 1-0 in the MIAC opener at Northfield.
The loss ended a 26-game undefeated streak in regular-season play f or the Gusties, who suffered their last regular-season defeat in October of 2021.
The Gusties had three shots on goal, while Wesley Sanders made three saves for the Gusties.
Gustavus (2-1-2, 0-1-0 in MIAC) will host No. 18 Macalester on Saturday at the Gustavus field.
