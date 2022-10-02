The Free Press
WINONA — Maille Mathis scored twice in the first 20 minutes as No. 19 Minnesota State defeated Winona State 3-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer match Sunday.
Nadia Lowery assisted on both goals.
In the second half, Jenny Vetter scored to make it 3-0 before Winona State broke the shutout in the 55th minute.
Mackenzie Rath made one save.
Minnesota State (8-1-2, 6-0-2 in Northern Sun) plays Friday at St. Cloud State.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s golf: The Gusties are in fifth place after the second round of the MIAC Championships, which is being played at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
The Gusties shot 331 on Sunday for a two-round total of 661. Carleton is leading the field at 604.
Annika Reierson is in 14th place at 160 after shooting 80 in the second round. Kristin Martens (80-83) and Laurel Ward (83-80) are tied for 19th at 163. Emily Kolb (87-88) is tied for 34th at 175.
The final round of the tournament will be played Monday.
Men’s golf: Gustavus moved up one spot into a tie for third heading into the final round of the MIAC Championships at Bunker Hills.
Gustavus shot 299 for a 36-hole total of 600, which is 25 strokes behind Bethel.
Wyatt Wasko shot 71 to move up to a tie for fourth at 145. Sam Skaar (74-75) is tied for 10th at 149, and Teddy Kaste (76-77) and Cam Longie (76-77) are tied for 20th at 153. Chris Gutuza (79-76) is tied for 28th at
The tournament wraps up on Monday.
Men’s soccer: Otis Anderson scored tow goals as No. 7 Gustavus had a 3-3 nonconference tie at Wisconsin-Whitewater
Raphael Cattelin also had a goal, while Jack Knight and Carlos Robles each had an assist. Wesley Sanders made three saves.
Gustavus (7-0-3) plays Saturday at home against Concordia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.