The Minnesota State baseball team was seeded sixth in the Central Region when the NCAA II tournament brackets were announced Sunday night.
The Mavericks will play No. 3 Southern Arkansas on Thursday at Joplin, Missouri. No. 2 Missouri Southern will play No. 7 Arkansas Tech in the other game in the double-elimination pod.
In the other half of the region at Warrensburg, Missouri, No. 1 Central Missouri will host No. 8 St. Cloud State, and No. 4 Ouachita Baptist plays Augustana.
Earlier Sunday, the Mavericks (39-15) split with St. Cloud State in the championship games of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament at Mandan, North Dakota.
In the first game, Ryan Wickman hit a three-run homer in the first inning of a 6-5 victory. Zach Stroh’s two-run double in the seventh inning put the Mavericks on top.
Nathan Culley was the inning pitcher with three scoreless innings in relief. He allowed three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
St. Cloud State claimed the tournament championship, and automatic berth to the NCAA tourney, with a 13-7 victory in Game 2.
Ryan Wickman hit two more homers, giving him five in the last three games. Jackson Hauge and Ryan Bachman also homered.
Jack Brown lasted just two innings and gave up seven runs.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Wisconsin-Superior swept the Vikings 3-0 and 1-0 to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at St. Joseph.
In the first game, the Vikings managed only three hits, with two by Emily Doyle.
Kayla Senne allowed three runs in three innings, and Kaija Mork pitched three scoreless innings in relief, giving up one hit and two walks.
Wisconsin-Superior scored the only run, which was unearned, of Game 2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Senne pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Jade Krenik doubled and Doyle singled for Bethany’s only hits.
Bethany ends the season at 30-14, setting a program record for victories.
