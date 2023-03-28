SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Minnesota State had a 14-run inning Tuesday, sweeping Bemidji State 17-1 and 17-4 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader.
In the opener, Aidan Byrne had a home run and three RBIs. Tanner Thompson, Brock Johnson and Matthew Fleischhacker each hit a home run, and Ryan Bachman had two RBIs.
Louis Magers pitched five innings to get the win, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts.
In the second game, Jackson Hauge hit a three-run homer and Byrne had a two-run homer in the 14-run second inning. Magers and Bachman also hit home runs. Hauge had five RBIs, and Magers had four.
Taisei Yahiro pitched the first three innings to get the win.
The Mavericks (17-5, 7-1 in Northern Sun) are scheduled to play three games against Mary on Saturday and Sunday at Bismarck, North Dakota.
Men's golf: The Mavericks moved up two spots in the second round and finished 10th at the 20-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preview at Blue Springs, Missouri.
The Mavericks shot 310-305. Central Missouri won the event with a team score of 580.
Ben Laffen (80-72), Marcus Belka (75-77) and Joe Bigger (70-82) each finished in a tie for 25th at 152. Jack Klimek (76-77) finished one stroke back.
Minnesota State plays at the Central Missouri Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Warrensburg, Missouri.
Women's golf: Minnesota State shot 333 in the final round and finished in eighth place at 663 at the Missouri Western Invitational at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sammy Youngquist tied for 21st at 164 (81-83), and Anna Cihak tied for 27th at 166 (85-81). Madi McGinty shot 167 (84-83), while Deleny Conrad shot 168 (82-86).
The Mavericks return to action April 3-4 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preview at Smithville, Missouri.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Liam Peterson had three hits, including a two-run homer, as Bethany defeated Martin Luther 10-0 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at ISG Field.
Aidan Russell had two hits and two RBIs, and Ben Hopper had three hits and an RBI.
Six Bethany pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with starter Jadrien Keavy getting the win.
Bethany (4-5, 1-0 in UMAC) hosts Minnesota-Morris on Friday at ISG Field.
