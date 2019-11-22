The Free Press
MANKATO — Lauren Bench made 30 saves to lead Bemidji State past Minnesota State 1-0 in a WCHA women’s hockey game Friday at Mankato Civic Center.
The lone goal came 50 seconds in the second period when Clair DeGeorge passed to Lydia Passolt in the slot for the score.
Abigail Levy (3-4-1) made 27 saves for the Mavericks, including 11 in the first period and 10 in the third period. The Mavericks had 30 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (6-7-2, 2-7-2-2 in WCHA) and Beavers will close out the series at 2:07 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Civic Center.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Kristina Press had a goal and assist as the Gusties won the MIAC game 4-2 over Augsburg at Minneapolis.
The Gusties (6-0-0, 3-0-0 in MIAC) scored first on an unassisted goal by Hailey Holland, but Augsburg tied it before the end of the first period.
Gustavus then scored twice in the second period, with Alaina Halverson scoring with assists from Molly McHugh and Press and Jamie Byrne scoring on an assist from Grace Schulte.
In the third period, Press scored, with an assist from McHugh, before Augsburg scored the final goal with 1:03 remaining.
Gustavus’ Katie McCoy made 23 saves. The Gusties had 29 shots on goal.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Men’s hockey: Robbie Goor made 41 saves, but the Gusties lost 3-1 to Augsburg in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Augsburg led 3-0 before the Gusties’ Tyler Ebner scored a power-play goal in the third period. Toby Sengvongxay and Tyler Rock had the assists.
Gustavus had only 23 shots on goal.
The Gusties (3-4, 0-1 in MIAC) play at Augsburg at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: The Vikings shot just 18.8% from the field, including 6 of 39 from 3-point range, and lost 81-54 to Central College in a nonconference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Bethany fell behind 22-13 after one quarter and were not able to recover.
Hanna Geistfeld had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Bethany, and Abby Olson scored 16 points to go with five rebounds. Central shot 57.1% from the field and made 9 of 18 3-point attempts.
The Vikings (4-1) play an exhibition game at Minnesota State on Monday.
