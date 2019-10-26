The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team beat St. Cloud State 4-1 Saturday in a WCHA game at the National Hockey Center.
After the Huskies scored first, it was four straight for MSU. Tristen Truax scored twice, while Mallorie Iozzo and Anna Wilgren also scored.
Calla Frank made 34 saves in goal to get the win. The teams tied with 35 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (4-4-2) play Merrimack on Nov. 1-2 at Mankato Civic Center.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson made 19 kills as the Mavericks beat Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-0 Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Dana Schindler finished the match with 43 assists and 10 digs. Haley Shimon, Ashton Lee and Anissa Janzig each finished with 8 kills. Mara Quam led MSU in digs with 11.
MSU (15-6, 8-5) hosts Concordia-St. Paul on Thursday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: Michael Veldman set a school and MIAC record with seven touchdown passes, while Josh Kirk tied the GAC record with four touchdown catches in the Gusties’ 59-27 road victory over Augsburg.
Veldman was 19 of 23 passing for 317 yards. Kirk had six catches for 169 yards. David Peal rushed 21 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.
Brayton Finch made seven catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Brice Panning also had a touchdown catch.
GAC had 501 yards of offense on the day, compared to 432 for Augsburg.
The Gusties (5-2, 3-2) host Carleton at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s soccer: Cole Schwartz scored a pair of goals, as GAC improved to 7-1 in MIAC play after a 4-0 road victory over Concordia.
Raphael Cattelin and Nick Katzman also scored.
Wesley Sanders and Latham Kleckner combined for the shutout in net.
The Gusties (13-3) play Tuesday at Hamline.
Women’s soccer: The Gusties fell 1-0 at Concordia.
The Cobbers scored at the 14:07 mark. Ashley Becker made five saves in net.
GAC (4-12, 2-7) plays Wednesday at Hamline.
Volleyball: Kate Holtan finished with 14 kills and 10 digs for the Gusties in a 3-1 road loss to Saint Benedict.
Scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.
Sydney Olson had 11 kills, while Hailey Embacher led the defensive effort with 18 digs. Nora Lehmkuhl added 26 assists.
The Gusties (12-14, 5-4) host Macalester on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.