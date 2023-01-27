MANKATO — Joey Batt had 22 points and five assists to lead Minnesota State past Mary 86-60 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Natalie Bremer added 21 points, and Emily Herzberg scored 13. Destinee Bursch had 11 points, and Ava Stier grabbed eight rebounds.
Minnesota State caused 45 turnovers that turned into 48 points.
The Mavericks (16-3, 12-3 in Northern Sun) host Minot State on Saturday.
Women's hockey: No. 1-ranked Ohio State scored three straight goals in the third period to defeat Minnesota State 6-2 in a WCHA game at Columbus, Ohio.
Madison Mashuga scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Kelsey King scored early in the third period to cut the lead to 3-2.
Minnesota State goaltender Lauren Barbro made 42 saves.
The Mavericks (13-14-0, 7-14-0 in WCHA) will finish the series with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Men's track and field: The Mavericks scored 46 points to take the first-day lead at the Mark Schuck Open & Multi at Myers Field House.
Minnesota State's Kenry Atubel won the 300-meter dash in 34.55, which is the third-best time in program history. Junior Pontes Da Veiga took second at 35.04.
In the 3,000-meter run, Ray Ure took third at 8:53.41.
Braxton Stewart is in seventh place in the heptathlon with 2,695 points, with three events remaining.
The meet concludes Saturday.
Women's track and field: The No. 1-rated Mavericks took the lead after the first day of the Mark Schuck Open and Multi at Myers Field House, scoring 76.5 points in eight events.
Rose Gaye won the 300-meter run in 40.21, which is the eighth-best in NCAA Division II history.
In the pole vault, Paige Hickson took first at 12-feet-6 3/4. Paige Bauer was the runner-up at 11-7.
Samantha Sunnaborg scored 3,168 points to take second in the pentathlon.
Rachel Jaworski was runner-up in the 500 dash in 1:21.18, and Emily Cunningham took third in the 3,000 run in 10.15.55.
The meet wraps up on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's hockey: Tina Press had two goals and an assist as the Gusties downed St. Catherine 6-1 in an MIAC game at St. Paul.
Press now has 102 points in her career, which ranks 11th in team history.
Hailey Holland also scored two goals, and Lily Mortenson and Brooke Power each scored one.
Katie McCoy made 11 saves for the win.
The Gusties (15-2-0, 10-1-0 in MIAC) hosts St. Catherine on Saturday.
