The Free Press
MANKATO — Six different players scored goals as No. 11-ranked Minnesota State defeated Wayne State 6-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match Friday at The Pitch.
Maille Mathis had a goal and two assists to lead the Mavericks, and Jenny Vetter had a goal and assist. Allie Williams, Brynn Desens, Nadia Lowery and Lucy Weninger each added a goal.
Mackenzie Rath stopped 12 shots for the 14th shutout of her career, which is tied for fourth in program history with Jennie Dehamer (2003-06).
The Mavericks (3-1) play Augustana at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Pitch.
Volleyball: Emma Loveall made 10 kills as the Mavericks lost 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 to Augustana in a Northern Sun match at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Brooke Bolwerk had 18 assists, and Makayla Snow made 16 assists. Brenna Hesse had 15 digs. Sophie Tietz had six kills and three blocks.
Minnesota State (1-8) plays at Wayne State on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties picked up a pair of 3-0 victories at the Augsburg Invitational, defeating Pacific Lutheran and Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In the 25-18, 25-19, 25-10 win against Pacific Lutheran, Marlee Turn had 12 kills, and Sarah Elliott had nine. Kasie Tweet made 21 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 16 digs.
The Gusties then defeated Wisconsin-La Crosse 25-13, 25-18, 26-24 behind 13 kills and 13 digs for Turn. Tweet had 26 assists.
The Gusties (5-0) face Minnesota-Morris and Wisconsin-Eau Claire to wrap up the tournament Satruday.
Women’s soccer: Annika Lewis scored in the 71st minute as the Gusties rallied for a 1-1 nonconference tie at Dubuque.
Cambelle Waldspurger assisted on the goal.
Dubuque, which scored just three minutes into the match, had an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal. Abby Goodno made seven saves for Gustavus.
The Gusties (3-0-1) plays at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.