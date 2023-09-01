The Free Press
SEASIDE, CALIF. — Toryn Richards had 10 kills and served three aces as Minnesota State lost 3-1 to Westmont on Friday at the Otter Volleyball Tournament.
Scores were 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19.
Kiya Durant also had 10 kills, and Emma Loveall had seven kills. Sophie Tietz made five blocks, and Emily Kern made four blocks. Brooke Bolwerk had 19 assists and 12 digs.
The Mavericks (0-2) played Call State-Monterey Bay later Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s soccer: Annika Lewis scored the game-winner in the 77th minute as the Gusties defeated Wisconsin-Superior 2-1 in a nonconference match at the Gustavus field.
Payton Mahady assisted on Lewis’ goal. Teammate Gabriela Rodriguez scored the only goal in the first half, assisted by Jordan Oelkers.
Claire Hemstock made one save for the Gusties, who play at Simpson on Sunday.
Men’s soccer: Simon Woods scored just 6:55 into the game, and the Gusties defeated Knox 1-0 in a nonconference game at the Gustavus field.
Otis Anderson assisted on the goal.
Wesley Sanders made one save for the shutout.
The Gusties (1-0) host defending national champion University of Chicago on Sunday.
Volleyball: The No. 17-ranked Gusties went 2-0 in the first day of the California-Santa Cruz Slug Fest, defeating Cal Lutheran 3-1 and George Fox 3-0 at Santa Cruz, Calif.
The Gusties downed Cal Lutheran 20-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-18, led by Marlee Turn’s 20 kills and 12 digs. Madi Kes had 14 kills, and Lauren Klaith added 11 kills. Kasie Tweet made 52 assists and 13 digs, and Maren Sundberg had 21 digs.
In the 25-21, 25-14, 26-24 win over George Fox, Turn had 11 kills, one more than Kes. Tweet had 33 assists and 10 digs, and Sundberg had 18 digs.
Gustavus plays Willamette and California-Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Elena Lujan Rubio and Mia Saulter each scored a second-half goal as the Vikings downed Buena Vista 2-0 in a nonconference match at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Brooke Wolanin and Arayah Baker each made one save for the Vikings, who had 12 shots on goal.
The Vikings play at Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday.
Men’s soccer: Ben Klausen scored in the first half, assisted by Danny Pilot, to spark the Vikings in a 3-0 nonconference victory over Buena Vista at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Lorenzo Falleti and Daniel Almeida each scored goals in the second half. Gijs van Eldik and Alejandro Cabezas each had an assist.
The Vikings play at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
