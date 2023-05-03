The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Minnesota State lost twice Wednesday and was eliminated at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball tournament Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Mavericks lost 4-0 to St. Cloud State in the opening round and 9-4 to Bemidji State in the losers’ bracket.
In the opener, the Mavericks had only one hit, a single by Sydney Nielsen, and drew two walks.
McKayla Armbruster allowed four earned runs on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six innings.
The Mavericks led Bemidji State 4-0 after two innings of the second game. Ellie Tallman, who had three hits, banged a two-run homer in the second inning, Kylie Sullivan had an RBI single, and Gianna Lara drove in a run with a double.
Armbruster took another loss, allowing six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Minnesota State ends the season at 31-19.
Women’s track and field: Seven Mavericks won events at the Maverick Open at the Minnesota State track.
Makayla Jackson won the long jump at 20-feet-10 and 100-meter dash in a team-record 11.39. Denisha Cartwright won the 400 dash in 53.63, which broke a program record, and Ja’Cey Simmons took first in the 200 dash in 24.41.
Amanda Montplaisir won the 1,500 run in 4:26.18. Lexie Hurst placed first in the hammer throw at 171-1, and Flore Gracia won the triple jump at 41-1 1/2. Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 12-7 3/4.
The Mavericks host another meet Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Bethany Lutheran swept Crown 11-4 and 7-4 Tuesday to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball regular-season championship for the second time in program history.
In the opener, Aliya Kehler was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Katelyn Halbach had two hits and scored three runs. Emily Doyle and Ana Christofferson each had two RBIs.
Kayla Senne got the win, pitching six innings and giving up two earned runs while while striking out 11.
In Game 2, Doyle had two RBIs, and Kaija Mork and Jade Krenik each had one.
Senne was the winning pitcher again, allowing three earned runs and striking out 11.
Bethany (27-11, 19-0) hosts Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Chris Knowles had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs as the Gusties defeated Crown 17-6 in a nonconference game at the Gustavus field.
Patrick Timmer and Mitch Casperson each had a home run and three RBIs, and Drake Siens hit a home run.
Tanner Hopkins was the winning pitcher in relief.
Gustavus (25-11), which is 14-0 at home, hosts a doubleheader with St. Olaf on Saturday, needing one win to secure an MIAC championship.
Women’s track and field: Gustavus senior Birgen Nelson broke the NCAA Division III record in the 100 hurdles at the Maverick Open.
Nelson finished the prelims in a record 13.32, winning in the finals at 13.62. Nelson also set a facility record in the 400 hurdles of 1:00.19, which ranks second in Division III.
Sydney Hagen set the track record in the 3,000 steeplechase at 12:28.28.
The Gusties open MIAC Championship competition Thursday at Northfield.
