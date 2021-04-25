CROOKSTON — The 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team extended its winning streak to eight games after defeating Minnesota Crookston 5-0 and 8-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader Sunday.
Mackenzie Ward pitched a three-hitter in the first game, extending her scoreless innings streak to 41. She struck out 10.
Torey Richards was 3 for 4, and Hannah McCarville drove in two runs. Sydney Nielsen had two hits and a sacrifice fly, and Hailey Forshee had two hits.
In Game 2, McKayla Armbruster and Katie Bracken combined on a five-hitter with five strikeouts.
Hannah Hastings was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Carly Esselman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nielsen had two hits and two RBIs.
Minnesota State (28-7, 17-5 in Northern Sun) plays at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.
Baseball: Joey Werner hit two home runs and had four RBIs as Minnesota State won its eighth straight game, defeating Wayne State 13-3 in a Northern Sun game at Wayne, Nebraska.
Teddy Petersen, who had eight hits in Saturday's doubleheader, had a double and two-run homer.
Adam Schneider had two hits, and Cam Kline, Ross Indlecoffer, Ben Livorsi, Jack Waletich and Nathan Berg each had an RBI.
Brendan Knoll was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Minnesota State (25-4, 21-3 in Northern Sun) hosts Augustana in a doubleheader Wednesday.
Women's golf: Minnesota State shot 341 and ended up third at the Northern Sun Championships, which ended Sunday at Dakotah Ridge Golf Club.
Augustana won with a three-day, 54-hole total of 955, with Sioux Falls five strokes back. Minnesota State shot 976.
MacKayla Olsen of Upper Iowa was the medalist at 234.
Anna Cihak led the Mavericks with a 12th-place finish at 245 (82-78-85), and Faith Krause tied for 14th at 247 (81-79-87). Madi McGinty (85-81-83), Maddy Messin (82-81-86) and Allisa Carlson (78-84-87) were each tied for 17th at 249.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's golf: The Gusties placed fourth in the 17-team St. John's Spring Invite, which wrapped up Sunday.
Gustavus had a two-day, 36-hole total of 602.
Jacob Pedersen placed second at 142, and Tommy Hiniker finished 16th at 150. Wyatt Wasko tied for 20th at 151, and Andrew Hoppe and Sam Skaar tied for 56th at 161.
Gustavus competes in the MIAC Championships on Friday.
Men's soccer: Cole Schwartz tallied a hat trick in a 7-0 MIAC win over Bethel.
Trace Dobson, Tim Whiteman, David Jansen and Nick Katzman scored the other Gustavus goals.
The Gusties outshot Bethel 28-6 with Wesley Sanders and Latham Kleckner combining for five saves.
Gustavus (2-0) plays at St. Mary's on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.