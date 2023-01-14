MANKATO — Taylor Wemple scored her first goal of the season, helping Minnesota State defeat No. 14 St. Cloud State 4-1 in a WCHA women's hockey game Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It was the Mavericks' first sweep of a ranked opponent since 2007. The Mavericks' six-game winning streak is the longest since the 2006-07 season.
Sydney Langseth had a goal and two assists, while Kennedy Bobyck and Madison Mashuga each scored a goal.
Alexa Berg stopped 17 shots to get the win.
Minnesota State (13-11-0, 8-11-0 in WCHA) plays at Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.
Women's basketball: Destinee Bursch scored 20 points, making 8 of 11 shots, to lead No. 11 Minnesota State past Bemidji State 90-48 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bemidji,
Joey Batt added 15 points and four steals, while Natalie Bremer scored 12 points.
Emily Herzberg and Ava Stier each had nine rebounds.
The Mavericks (14-2, 10-2) play at Northern State on Friday.
Men's basketball: Kyreese Willingham scored 25 points, making four 3-pointers, in the Mavericks' 79-69 loss at Bemidji State in a Northern Sun game.
Trevor Moore added 15 points, and Kelby Kramer had six points and eight rebounds.
The Mavericks played without forward Brady Williams and guards Malik Willingham and Harrison Braudis.
Minnesota State (13-5, 7-5) plays Friday against Northern State at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Wrestling: Caleb Meunier won by fall in 1:14 at 149 pounds in the Mavericks' 26-18 victory over No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun dual at Bresnan Arena.
The victory was No. 300 in coach Jim Makovsky's career, passing Rummy Macias as the winningest coach in program history.
Kole Marko won 11-1 at 165 pounds, and Mike Smith claimed a 13-1 major decision at 174. Isaiah Mlsna earned a 9-6 decision at 133, and Drake Hayward won 3-2 at 157 to clinch the team victory.
Minnesota State competes at St. Cloud State on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: Syd Hauger tied her career high with 17 points as the Gusties defeated St. Catherine's 76-31 in an MIAC game at St. Paul. It was coach Laurie Kelly's 400th career victory.
Kylie Baranick added 13 points, and Anna Sanders scored 11. Rachel Kawiecki had eight rebounds.
The Gusties (11-2, 8-2) host Hamline on Monday.
Gymnastics: Emma Esteb scored a career-high 9.600 to win the balance beam in the Gusties' 186.450-181.500 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at St. Peter.
Esteb also scored 9.325 on vault, placing fifth. Olivia Jahnke took third on floor exercise at 9.400, one spot ahead of Caylee Greeder at 9.325. Annie Corbett took fourth on bars at 9.200.
The Gusties compete at Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday.
Women's hockey: Gustavus scored three power-play goals and defeated St. Benedict 5-1 in an MIAC game at St. Cloud.
Molly McHugh, Hailey Holland, Kayla Vrieze, Brooke Power and Kaitlyn Holland each scored a goal for the Gusties. Brooke Remington had three assists.
Katie McCoy made 14 saves.
The Gusties play a home-and-home with Augsburg, starting Friday night at Minneapolis.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Drew Sagedahl scored 22 points in the Vikings' 83-79 loss to Northwestern in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at St. Paul.
Mason Ackley had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Bethany (13-3, 4-1) hosts Minnesota Morris on Friday.
Women's basketball: Bethany Lutheran's Lexiss Trygg scored 17 points in a 71-57 UMAC loss to Northwestern at St. Paul.
Skylar Cotten and Sara Kottke each added 10 points. Cotten tied a team-best with five rebounds, with Alba Fernandez also getting five rebounds and four assists.
Bethany (4-12, 2-3) will host Minnesota Morris on Friday.
