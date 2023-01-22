MADISON, WIS. — Minnesota State had 28 shots on goal but couldn't score in a 6-0 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin in a WCHA women's hockey game Sunday.
The Mavericks lost 2-1 in the opener on Saturday.
Alexa Berg made 34 saves for the Mavericks, who allowed one power play and one shorthanded goal.
The Mavericks (13-13-0, 7-13-0) play series at Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Women's track and field: Minnesota State took third at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, hosted by the University of Iowa, finishing behind Iowa and Illinois on Saturday.
Denisha Cartwright lowered her school record in the 60-meter hurdles to 8.07 in the prelims, the best time in Division II this season, then placed fifth in the Hawkeye Pro Classic Division finals at 8.16.
Makayla Jackson took second in the 60 dash in 7.30.
Jackson was named the Field Athlete of the Meet, and Cartwright was named the Track Athlete of the Meet.
In the Premier Division, the top three spots in the triple jump went to Mavericks, led by junior Flore Gracia’s winning effort of 41-feet-3 3/4. She was followed by Lillian Washington at 41-1/2 and Stella Neophytou at 39-11 1/4.
Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 13-1 1/2.
Rose Cramer placed fifth in the 400 dash, as did Ja’Cey Simmons in the 60 dash in 7.63.
The 4x400 team of Rose Gaye, Cramer, Elizabeth Schmidt and Dyashia Colvin took fourth at 3:55.14.
The Mavericks host the two-day Mark Schuck Open & Multi, on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Men's track and field: The Mavericks placed fourth at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, trailing three Big Ten Conference programs.
James Gilbert won the long jump in the Hawkeye Pro Classic Division, going 24-feet-5. Tanner Maier placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 1:52.36.
In the Premier Division, Ben Schmied won the 800 run in 1:52.37. Onyekachi Ukaobasi took fourth in the triple jump at 46-6 3/4. Abel Christiansen took fifth in the 60 hurdles in 8.12.
The 4x400 relay team of Qai Hussey, Rashion Walker, Junior Pontes Da Veiga and Kenry Atubel took first in 3:16.21.
Minnesota State will compete at the Mark Schuck Open & Multi on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's hockey: The Gusties ended a 22-game MIAC winless streak by defeating Augsburg 4-3 at Minneapolis on Saturday.
The Gusties led 3-1 after two periods before Augsburg tied the game midway through the third period. Stanislav Danaev scored the winner with 8 minutes to play.
Patrick Wyers, Kyle Heffron and Jack Kubitz also scored goals for the Gusties.
Jackson Hjelle made 23 saves for Gustavus, which had 15 shots on goal.
Gustavus (3-14-2, 1-8-1) takes on Hamline in an MIAC series Friday and Saturday.
Swimming and diving: The Gustavus women won the Point Invite, while the men's team took second Saturday at Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
The women's 200-yard medley relay team of Marit Isaacson, Lindsay Sundby, Ellen Hofstede and Lucy Peterson took first in 1:50.95. Leah Soukup won the 400 individual medley in 4:58.23.
Hofstede won the 100 butterfly in 59.11 and 50 freestyle in 24.46. Sundby took first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:10.57, as did Isaacson in the 200 backstroke at 2:12.47.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Isaacson, Macey Whitlock, Peterson and Hofstede placed first in 3:39.04.
For the men's team, Peyton Richardson took first in the 400 IM in 4:15.70. Matt Strom won the the 200 freestyle at 1:46.77.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Erik Small, Andrew Becker, Dane Hudson and Strom placed first in 3:11.59.
Gustavus competes at St. Benedict’s/St. John’s on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.