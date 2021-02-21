DULUTH -- Minnesota Duluth scored with 3.1 seconds to play, defeating Minnesota State 4-3 in a WCHA women's hockey game Sunday.
The Mavericks had taken the lead at 10:12 of the third period on Jamie Nelson's unassisted power play. Brittyn Fleming and Jessica Kondas also scored goals for the Mavericks.
Madison Mashuga, Taylor Wemple, Kelsey King and Tristen Truax each had an assist.
Calla Frank made 35 saves. Minnesota State had 31 shots on goal.
Minnesota State finishes the season at 7-12-1.
Women's tennis: Minnesota State split a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches at Grand Forks, N.D., losing 7-0 to Bemidji State and winning 7-0 against Minnesota Crookston.
Against Minnesota Crookston, the Mavericks won each match in straight sets. Tyanna Washa won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and she teamed with Lauren Goth to win 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Minnesota State (1-3) plays at Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: Paige Richert had 10 points and 14 rebounds as Gustavus defeated St. Benedict 76-66 in the MIAC home opener at Gus Young Court.
The Gusties had a 50-32 advantage in rebounding, with 23 offensive rebounds. Richert had seven offensive rebounds.
Caitlin Rorman scored 19 points, and Marisa Gustafson had eight points and eight rebounds.
Gustavus (2-0) plays at St. Mary's on Wednesday.
Men's basketball: No. 4-ranked St. John's pulled away in the final five minutes to claim the 75-68 MIAC victory at Collegeville.
The Gusties led 59-57 with 5:28 remaining.
Pete Lundquist led the Gusties with 20 points, while Kaleb Feahn had 14 points, Benji Lundberg scored 12 points, and Isaac Douglas had 11 points.
Gustavus (0-2) hosts St. Mary's on Wednesday.
Women's hockey: Gustavus outshot St. Benedict's 46-15 and won 5-0 in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Sophia Coltvet, Kristina Press, Clara Billings, Brooke Power and Madigan Goldsworthy each scored a goal for the Gusties. Hailey Holland, Emily Olson and Jordyn Peterson each had an assist.
Katie McCoy and Emilia Leslie-Helms combined for the shutout in net.
Gustaus (2-1) plays Thursday at Augsburg.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings dropped a pair of nonconference games Sunday against Luther College, losing 8-0 in five innings and 9-1 in six innings at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
In the opener, Bethany had just two hits, with one being a double by Liz Milam. In Game 2, Zoe Kinakin had a hit and RBI.
Late Saturday, the Vikings lost 10-0 in five innings against Buena Vista and 6-4 against Northwestern.
The Vikings had just three hits against Buena Vista, with Eden Ambrose hitting a double.
Against Northwestern, Alyssa Kosta hit a home run, and Haley Stockman was 3 for 3, tying a program record with two triples.
The Vikings (0-4) host Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.