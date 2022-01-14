The Free Press
MANKATO — Kelsey King finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 7-2 WCHA loss to Minnesota Friday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Brittyn Fleming got MSU on the board just 25 seconds into the game, but the Gophers went on to score four unanswered goals in the first to take a 4-1 lead into the second period.
Kennedy Bobyck had two assists for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored the Gophers 48-31.
MSU (9-11-1, 5-11-1 in WCHA) finishes its series with Minnesota at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in Minneapolis.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Cire Mayfield finished with 19 points and six assists as the Vikings lost to North Central 104-101 in overtime at home.
Justin Schrupp and Brian Smith each had 18 points and six rebounds for the Vikings.
Hunter Nielsen added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Bethany (6-8) will host Northwestern (MN) Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Brooke Power had a hat trick for the Gusties in a 7-0 MIAC victory over St. Olaf in Northfield.
Emily Olson, Jordyn Peterson, Kaitlyn Holland and Sophia Coltvet also scored for Gustavus. Hailey Holland, Clara Billings and Kristina Press each had two assists.
Shots on goal favored the Gusties 51-4. Katie McCoy and Maria Widen combined for the shutout.
Gustavus (9-2, 5-0 in MIAC) will host St. Olaf Saturday.
