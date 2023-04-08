The Free Press
MANKATO — Adam Schneider, Jackson Hauge and Louis Magers each hit a home run as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Duluth 13-5 on Saturday at Bowyer Field, sweeping the three-game Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball series.
Schneider hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0 in the first inning, Hauge hit a solo homer in the third inning, and Magers added a three-run homer in the eighth.
Matthew Fleichhacker had a two-run single.
Dylan Gotto was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings.
The Mavericks (22-6, 12-2 in Northern Sun) play a nonconference game Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Softball: Kacy Nickerson pitched a four-hitter for her first career shutout in a 3-0 win that gave the Mavericks a split with Minnesota Duluth in a Northern Sun doubleheader at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
In the opener, the Bulldogs won 3-1, defeating McKayla Armbruster, who pitched a complete game.
Sydney Nelson had the Mavericks’ RBI.
In the second game, Cheyenne Behrends hit a solo homer, Sydney Nielsen had an RBI single, and Gianna Lara had a sacrifice fly.
Minnesota State (18-12, 7-5) hosts Upper Iowa on Tuesday.
Women’s tennis: The Mavericks picked up their eighth straight win, defeating Southwest Minnesota State 6-1 at Owatonna.
The doubles teams of Lois Page and Avery Stilwell (6-4), Chiara Carnelutti and Freia Lawrence (6-0) and Elizabeth Felderman and McKenna DeMarce (7-6 (8-6)) each won.
Page (6-1, 6-4), Lawrence (6-1, 6-1), Carnelutti (6-2, 6-3), Stilwell (6-0, 6-3) and Daria Podmogilnaia (6-3, 6-1) each won singles matches.
Minnesota State (10-1, 7-1) plays Tuesday against St. Cloud State at Owatonna.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s track: Birgen Nelson took first place in the 100-meter hurdles at the Duke Invitational in Durham, North Carolina.
Against a field of all Division I hurdlers, her time of 13.88 seconds is the best in NCAA III this season.
Baseball: Luke Siegle pitched a shutout for six innings, allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts, as the Gusties swept Macalester 12-0 and 14-2 in MIAC games at the Gustavus field.
Gustavus has won eight straight games.
Bryce Novak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Nick Azar had two doubles and scored twice.
Novak hit a grand slam in the second game, while Drake Siens and Azar also hit home runs. Patrick Timmer had a three-run double.
Mitch Casperson struck out seven in six innings without allowing an earned run.
Gustavus (11-8, 6-0) hosts Minnesota State on Monday.
Softball: The Gusties were swept 1-0 in nine innings and 4-2 by No. 11 Bethel in the MIAC opener at Arden Hills.
Piper Otto pitched all nine innings for the Gusties, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts.
In Game 2, Kayla Herda, who had two hits, and Caitlin Olafsson each had an RBI for Gustavus.
Maizie Anderson pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits with four strikeouts.
The Gusties (7-11, 0-2) host St. Benedict on Tuesday.
Women’s tennis: The Gusties ended up seventh at the Midwest Invite at the Swanson Tennis Center.
On Friday, the Gusties lost 8-1 to Kenyon and a 7-2 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater. On Saturday, the Gusties rebounded with a 9-0 shutout over Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Molly Austin went 3-0 in singles and was 2-1 in doubles with Allison Szalay.
Gustavus (11-11) hosts St. Scholastica on Friday.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: The Vikings dropped a pair of Upper Midwest Athletic Conference games at ISG Field, losing 5-1 and 7-3 to Wisconsin-Superior.
In the opener, Aidan Russell had the only RBI, and Matt Verdugo had two hits. Gavin Jacobsen took the loss.
Brent Fowler, Eli Fest and Vaughn Puncy each had an RBI in Game 2. Fowler finished with two hits. Brody Curtiss took the loss.
Bethany (7-8, 3-3) plays Wednesday at Martin Luther.
