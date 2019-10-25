The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — Brittyn Fleming’s first-period goal was enough as Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 1-0 in a WCHA women’s hockey game Friday at the National Hockey Center.
It was first shutout against a WCHA opponent since March 1, 2014, when the Mavericks defeated Wisconsin 3-0 in the first round of the WCHA tournament. It was the third shutout of this season, all on the road.
At 16:53 of the first period, Fleming scored on the power play, with an assist from Anna Wilgren. Goaltender Abigail Levy also had an assist on the goal, the second of her career.
The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 30-26. Levy made 30 saves.
The Mavericks (3-4-2, 1-4-2-2 in WCHA) will go for the series sweep today at 2:07 p.m. at St. Cloud.
Women’s soccer: Jenny Vetter scored early in the second overtime to lift the No. 21-ranked Mavericks to a 2-1 victory over Northern State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
After Northern State scored the only goal of the first half, it took the Mavericks only 38 seconds to tie the match in the second half. Vetter assisted Allie Williams, who scored her eight goal of the season.
Two minutes into the second overtime, Vetter took a pass from Nadia Lowery and chipped the ball over the sliding goalkeeper for her seventh game-winning goal of the season.
Alexa Rabune made six saves in the win. Minnesota State had a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The Mavericks (12-2-0, 9-2-0 in Northern Sun) will play at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Megan Rutt had 11 kills and served three aces, but Bethany lost 25-12, 29-27, 25-19 in a nonconference match at Augsburg.
Haley Domonoske and Kasidy Cacka each had five kills. Brittany Sanders made 22 assists and served three aces. Mindy Poehler made three blocks.
Bethany (10-16) wraps up the regular season with a home game against North Central on Wednesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Kate Holtan had 20 kills and three ace serves in the Gusties’ MIAC loss to Concordia at Moorhead.
Scores were 14-25, 30-28, 25-20, 25-22.
Sarah Elliott had 10 kills. Nora Lehmkuhl made 34 assists, and Mitaya Johnson had 16 assists.
Gustavus (12-13, 5-3 in MIAC) plays today at St. Benedict’s.
