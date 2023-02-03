The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to open a lead and prevailed 81-70 over Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Southwest defeated the Mavericks 88-85 in December at Marshall.
This time, the Mavericks led 26-22 after one quarter, 41-36 at halftime and 60-59 after three quarters.
Joey Batt scored 20 points, while Natalie Bremer added 15 points and Destinee Bursch scored 13 points. Ava Stier and Emily Russo each had five rebounds.
The Mavericks shot 54.1% and had a 35-28 rebounding advantage.
Minnesota State (18-3, 14-3 in Northern Sun) hosts Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth scored with 3:08 remaining in overtime to defeat the Mavericks 4-3 in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Bulldogs scored with four minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime.
Claire Butorac, Kelsey King and Charlotte Akervik scored goals for the Mavericks, who led 3-1 midway through the second period.
Lauren Barbro made 37 saves. Minnesota State had 18 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (13-16-0, 7-16-0) host the Bulldogs again Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Hailey Holland and Kristina Press each scored a shorthanded goal as the Gusties defeated Hamline 3-2 in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Press added another goal in the second period.
Katie McCoy made nine saves. Gustavus had 48 shots on goal.
Gustavus (17-3-0, 12-1-0) plays at Hamline on Saturday.
Men’s hockey: The Gusties had a game-tying goal waved off as time expired in a 3-2 MIAC loss at Hamline.
Nick Mountain and Micah Gernander scored the Gustavus goals.
Jackson Hjelle made 29 saves for Gustavus.
The Gusties (3-15-2, 1-9-1) host Hamline on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Jax Madson finished with 25 points as the Vikings defeated Northland 91-67 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at Ashland, Wisconsin.
The Vikings outscored Northland 54-34 in the second half, shooting 58.8%.
Mason Ackley had 18 points, and Drew Sagedahl added 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Vikings (17-3, 8-1) play at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: The Vikings shot just 29.5% frrom the field in a 70-53 UAC loss at Northland.
Lexiss Trygg led Bethany with 13 points, and Kaylee Hunter scored 12.
Bethany (6-14, 4-5) plays at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
