The Free Press
MANKATO — Ellie Danielson and Kiya Durant each had 10 kills and three blocks as Minnesota State opened the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball schedule with a 3-0 win over Mary on Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Scores were 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.
Brooke Bolwerk had a team-high 19 assists, and Mara Quam made 22 digs. Sophie Tietz contributed three blocks.
The Mavericks (6-3, 1-0 in Northern Sun) host Minot State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s soccer: Louisa Shromoff and Jenny Vetter each scored a first-half goal for the Mavericks, who held on for a 2-1 win over Wayne State in a Northern Sun match at Wayne, Nebraska.
Shromoff scored her first varsity goal at the 12-minute mark, with an assist from Ashlyn Watt. Ten minutes later, Vetter scored her second goal of the season.
The Wildcats made it 2-1 in the 86th minute.
Goalkeeper Clare Longuevillemade four saves, while the Mavericks had four shots on goal.
The Mavericks (3-1, 1-0 in Northern Sun) play at Augustana on Sunday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties split a pair of matches at the Wisconsin-Eau Claire tournament, defeating Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-2 (30-28, 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 15-12) and losing to Lakeland 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-18).
Kate Holtan combined for 22 kills, while Courtney Peterson had 18 kills. Kasie Tweet made 39 assists against Oshkosh, and Nora Lehmkuhl had 18 assists against Lakeland.
Gustavus faces St. Norbert and Wisconsin-Eau Claire today.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Alexis Morsching had 17 kills, but the Vikings lost 25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 to Buena Vista in a nonconference match at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Morgan Goettlicher added 10 kills. Megan Gallagher had a career-high 37 assists, and Maddi Wendland had 32 digs.
Bethany (2-8) hosts Macalester in a nonconference match Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.