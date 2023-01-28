The Free Press
MANKATO — Trevor Moore scored 18 points with 10 rebounds as Minnesota State ended a four-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Minot State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Moore was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, including two in the final seconds.
The Mavericks trailed for most of the second half, taking the lead at 62-61 on Malik Willingham’s 3-pointer with three minutes to play. Willingham finished with 12 points and four steals.
Kyreese Willingham scored 13 points.
The Mavericks (14-8, 8-8 in Northern Sun) host Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
Women’s hockey: Top-ranked Ohio State jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period and held on for 4-2 win over Minnesota State in the finale of the WCHA series at Columbus, Ohio.
The Mavericks cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period on goals by Charlotte Akervik and Claire Butorac.
MSU goaltender Alexa Berg made 45 saves.
The Mavericks (13-15-0, 7-15-0) host Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling: The Mavericks jumped ahead 20-0 and defeated Minnesota State Moorhead 30-9 in a Northern Sun dual at Moorhead.
Mike Smith (174 pounds), Brody Nielsen (181) and Brock Luthens (141) earned major decisions for the Mavericks.
Kole Marko (165), Darrell Mason (285), Caleb Meunier (149) and Drake Hayward (157) all won by decision.
The Mavericks (5-3, 2-3) host Minot State on Thursday.
Women’s track and field: Lexie Hurst set a meet record in the shot put, winning at 53-feet-1 1/2, as the No. 1-ranked Mavericks took first place at the 16-team Mark Schuck Open & Multi at Myers Field House.
Lillian Washington won the high jump at 5-6 1/2, which is ninth best in team history.
Kynnedi Malone took first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.72 seconds, and MaKenna Thurston won the 1,000 run in a career-best 2.54:69, which is the fourth-best time in team history. In the triple jump, Stella Neophytou won at 38-7.
The Mavericks host the Ted Nelson Classic on Saturday.
Men’s track and field: Carson Dittel won the pole vault with a career-best 16-11, helping the No. 23 Mavericks win the Mark Schuck Multi & Open at Myer Field House.
Dittel’s vault tied for second place in program history and is fifth in the national rankings
Tanner Maier broke the meet record in the mile at 4:08.41, moving up to fourth in program history.
Aiden Buendorf won the high jump at 6-10 3/4, and Carter Aguilera took first in the weight throw at 60-3 1/4
In the 1,000 run, Adam Bohm took first in 2:33.85, and Armando Colome won the 60 dash in 6.85. Qai Hussey won the 200 dash in 22.17.
The shot put competition featured former Minnesota State national champion Chris Reed and his Minnesota Vikings teammate C.J. Ham. Reed, who still holds four team records at Minnesota State, took first at 55-113/4, with Ham in third at 52-3 1/4.
The Mavericks host the Ted Nelson Classic on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Morgan Kelly and Anna Sanders each scored 11 points in the Gusties’ 55-43 MIAC win at Augsburg.
Grace Benz had nine points and 12 rebounds.
No. 25 Gustavus (16-2, 13-2) hosts St. Scholastica on Monday.
Women’s hockey: Hailey Holland scored a pair of goals as the No. 2-rated Gusties defeated St. Catherine 3-0 at Don Roberts Ice Rink, sweeping the MIAC series.
Kaitlyn Holland had the other Gustavus goal.
Katie McCoy made seven saves for the shutoout, which tied the program record for career shutouts at 23.
The Gusties (16-2-0, 11-1-0) host Hamline on Friday.
Track and field: Birgen Nelson set a program record by winning the 60-meter dash in 7.68 seconds at the St. Olaf Invitational.
Nelson also won the 200 dash in 25.61. Danielle Miller took first in the 60 hurdles in 9.41.
Annika Poe won the shot put at 14.38 meters, which ranks second in the Division III this season. Ally Rakow picked up a win in the high jump at 1.50 meters.
Fo the men, Markus Rupnow won the 600 run in 1:25.98, and Josh Beiswanger won the weight throw at 16.43 meters. Danny Bies took first in the high jump at 1.85 meters.
The Gusties compete at the University of Nebraska Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Feb. 3-4 and the Minnesota State Ted Nelson Classic on Feb. 4.
Men’s basketball: Evan Wieker made four free throws in the final minute as the Gusties defeated Augsburg 84-82 in an MIAC game at Minneapolis.
Spencer Swanson had his seventh double-double of the season, with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Wieker had 18 points, and Adam Biewen collected 14 points and nine rebounds.
Gustavus (9-10, 9-5) plays St. Scholastica on Monday at Duluth.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Drew Sagedahl scored 15 points with seven rebounds to lead the Vikings past Martin Luther 95-61 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at New Ulm.
Xavier Patterson added 13 points and four assists, while Hunter Nielsen had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Bethany (16-3, 7-1) plays Northland on Friday at Ashland, Wisconsin.
Women’s basketball: Skylar Cotten scored 16 points to lead Bethany past Martin Luther 56-51 in a UMAC game at New Ulm.
Lexiss Trygg added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Sara Kottke scored 12.
Bethany (6-13, 4-4) plays Friday against Northland at Ashland, Wisconsin.
