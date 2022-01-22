BISMARCK, N.D. — Minnesota State trailed 8-2 early and 18-15 after one quarter but outscored Mary 45-24 in the second and third quarters, posting a 74-60 victory in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Saturday.
Maddy Olson scored 15 points, and Joey Batt had 13 points, three assists and three steals. Destinee Bursch added 11 points, and Molly Ihle grabbed seven rebounds to go with four assists.
The Mavericks made nine 3-pointers, including three by Olson, and caused 27 turnovers.
Minnesota State (13-4, 9-4 in Northern State) hosts Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State next weekend.
Men's basketball: Minnesota State scored just six points in the last seven minutes, allowing Mary to claim a 65-60 Northern Sun victory at Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Mavericks led 54-48 with 7:17 to play before the Marauders rallied.
Shawn Hopkins led the Mavericks with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tyrell Stuttley had 11 points. Harrison Braudis scored 10.
The Mavericks shot just 36.7% from the field, making only 3 of 14 from 3-point range.
Minnesota State (10-6, 4-6) hosts Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: The Gusties shot just 26.8% from the field, including 1 of 16 from 3-point range, in a 53-47 loss to Bethel in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Emma Kniefel led Gustavus with 10 points. Morgan Kelly had nine points and seven rebounds, Grace Benz had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Kylie Baranick had eight points and five assists.
Gustavus (11-3, 9-2) plays at St. Olaf on Wednesday.
Men's basketball: Nolan Malo hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play as the Gusties defeated Bethel 89-86 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
It's the first time since 2011 that Gustavus has swept the series with Bethel.
Kale Feahn added two free throws in the final seconds, giving him 18 points for the game. Malo had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Peter Lundquist had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Gustavus (8-6, 5-4) hosts St. Olaf on Wednesday.
Women's hockey: Brooke Power had a pair of power-play goals as the Gusties finished the MIAC sweep with a 5-1 victory over Concordia at Moorhead.
Kaitlyn Holland had two goals, and Kristina Press had a goal and assist. Molly McHugh added two assists.
Katie McCoy made 11 saves for Gustavus, which had 49 shots on goal.
Gustavus (12-2, 8-0) hosts Bethel on Tuesday.
Men's hockey: Dylan Gast scored the only goal for the Gusties in a 5-1 loss to Concordia at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Kylar Fenton and Patrick Gazich had the assists on Gast's goal.
Jackson Hjelle made 19 saves, while the Gusties had 21 shots on goal.
Gustavus (4-10-2, 0-5-1) plays at St. Olaf on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women's basketball: Hanna Geistfeld became the first women's basketball player in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference history to reach 2,000 points in a career, scoring 32 points as the Vikings defeated Crown 88-68 at St. Bonifacius.
It was Bethany's 33rd straight win over Crown.
Geistfeld also had 18 rebounds. Sara Kottke hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and seven assists, and Alexis Cloyd had 10 points.
Bethany (10-6, 5-0) hosts North Central on Tuesday.
Men's basketball: The Vikings shot 47.8% from the field, helped by 20 assists, in an 80-75 UMAC victory at Crown.
Cire Mayfield scored 18 points, and Justin Schrupp scored 15. Hunter Nielsen had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Brian Smith had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Riley Ashburn had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Bethany (8-9, 4-3) hosts Martin Luther on Friday.
