DULUTH — A two-touchdown blitz allowed Minnesota Duluth to build an early lead and defeat Minnesota State 30-10 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday.
Minnesota State had won 36 consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season games and hadn’t lost in an opponent’s stadium in 20 games.
The No. 3-ranked Mavericks had some breakdowns in the secondary in the first quarter, as Minnesota Duluth scored two touchdowns in the first four plays.
A 15-play drive netted a 24-yard field goal by Luke Williams that cut the lead to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mavericks failed on fourth down in the Minnesota Duluth end, and the Bulldogs capitalized, making it 21-3. Minnesota State got within 21-10 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from J.D. Ekowa to Tanner Johnson with 6:24 to play in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs added a field goal in the final seconds to lead 24-10 at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to lead 30-10.
It was the fewest points for Minnesota State since the national championship game in 2014, a 13-0 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo.
The Mavericks had only 246 yards of offense, with 101 yards rushing.
The Mavericks (1-1) return home on Saturday, hosting Bemidji State at 4 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: Michael Veldman went 14 of 29 for 294 yards and four touchdowns for the Gusties in a 27-18 nonconference home victory over Wartburg.
Dalton Thelen made three catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Jake Breitbach added 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Kipper finished with three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The Gusties (2-0) host Concordia Saturday, Sept. 25.
Volleyball: The Gusties won a pair of matches at the Cornell Tournament, beating Coe College 3-2, and Grinnell College 3-0.
In the 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-2 win over Coe, Kate Holtan led the way with 21 kills and 16 digs.
In the 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 win over Grinnell, Madi Kes finished with nine kills.
Women’s soccer: Katie Ashpole scored the lone goal for the Gusties in a 1-0 home victory over University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Abby Goodno made seven saves in goal to record the shutout for GAC.
