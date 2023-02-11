The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State’s Alexa Berg moved up to No. 6 in career shutouts as she led the Mavericks to a 4-0 victory over Bemidji State in a WCHA women’s hockey game Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
After a scoreless first period, Minnesota State’s Shelbi Guttormson scored her fourth goal of the season at 1:12 of the second period.
Four minutes later, the Mavericks added two goals, just 17 seconds apart. Kennedy Bobyck buried a breakaway goal, followed quickly by a score from Brooke Bryant.
Kelsey King scored her team-leading 13th goal later in the second period, moving into second in career goals with 45.
Berg stopped all 22 shots for fourth shutout on the season.
The Mavericks (15-16-1, 9-16-1 in WCHA) play at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday to finish the regular season.
Women’s basketball: The Mavericks took control of the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with an 83-61 victory over Augustana at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Mavericks forced 33 turnovers.
Joey Batt had 19 points, and Natalie Bremer scored 17. Destinee Bursch had 14 points and six rebounds, and Emily Russo had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
The Mavericks (21-3, 17-3) play at home Thursday against Winona State.
Men’s basketball: Minnesota State shot just 33.3% from the field and lost 87-59 to Augustana in a Northern Sun game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Vikings outscored the Mavericks 23-6 over the final 9:28 of the first half to open the lead.
Trevor Moore paced the Mavericks with 13 points and five rebounds, while Kyreese Willingham tallied 12 points and six rebounds.
Minnesota State (16-10, 10-10) hosts Winona State on Thursday.
Men’s track and field: The No. 17-rated Mavericks won the Massive Meet No. 2 at Myers Field House.
Ben Schmied won the mile run in 4:15.94, and Steven Marks took first in the 200-meter dash in 22.08.
Carson Dittel won the pole vault at 16-feet-4 3/4, and James Gilbert went 25-2 to win the long jump. Aiden Buendorf placed first in the long jump at 6-10 1/4.
The 4x400 relay team of Qai Hussey, Rashion Walker, Junior Pontes Da Veiga and Kenry Atubel won in a season-best 3:16.20.
Minnesota State will host the Maverick Invitational on Friday.
Women’s track and field: Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson pushed the No. 1 Mavericks to the win at Massive Meet No. 2 at Myers Field House.
Jackson won the 60-meter dash in a team-record 7.235, defeating Cartwright by 0.003 seconds. Jackson and Cartwright joined Rose Gaye and Rose Cramer to set the team record in the 4x400 relay, placing second in 3:44.61.
Roxan Foster won the 60 hurdles in 8.63.
Lillian Washington took first in the triple jump at 40-1 1/2, and Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 12-1 1/4.
Lexie Hurst won the shot put at 48-11 3/4.
Minnesota State finishes the regular season next weekend at the Maverick Invitational.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Xavier Patterson had 22 points and six rebounds as the Vikings defeated Minnesota-Morris 74-72 to claim a share of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
Drew Sagedahl contributed 16 points, and Hunter Nielsen added 13 points.
Bethany (19-4, 10-2), which has a two-game lead in the UMAC with two games to play, hosts Northwestern on Friday.
Women’s basketball: Sara Kottke had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Vikings’ 70-51 UMAC loss at Minnesota-Morris
Ashley Schindele scored 12 points.
Bethany hosts Northwestern on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel scored 13 points as the Gusties clinched a share of the MIAC regular-season championship with 69-55 win over St. Catherine at Gus Young Court.
Anna Sanders added 12 points, and Kylie Baranick had 10 points, four assists and five steals. Rachel Kawiecki grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Gusties (21-2, 18-2) play at Hamline on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: Gabby Slykas, a senior who had played in 112 games at Gustavus, scored her first career goal in a 9-0 MIAC victory over Concordia.
Hailey Holland had two goals and an assists to reach 102 points for her career.
Kaitlyn Holland scored three goals, and Lily Mortenson, Brooke Power and Clara Billings each had one goal.
Katie McCoy and Jori Jones combined on a 13-save shutout.
The Gusties finish the regular season next weekend, hosting St. Olaf on Friday.
Men’s hockey: Concordia defeated the Gusties 4-3 in overtime in an MIAC game at Moorhead.
Brandon Sloth, Micah Gernander and Kyle Heffron each scored a goal for Gustavus.
Jackson Hjelle made 37 saves, while the Gusties had 15 shots on goal.
Gustavus (3-17-3, 1-11-2) plays a home-and-home series with St. Olaf next weekend.
