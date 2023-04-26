MANKATO — Jackson Hauge delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Minnesota State gain a split with Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Bowyer Field.
The Mavericks won the opener 4-3. Hauge, who had three hits, also had a solo homer in the second inning, and Matthew Fleischhacker and Aidan Byrne each had an RBI.
Jack Zigan pitched the final inning the get the win, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
Winona State won the second game 5-3. Ryan Wickman had a hit and two RBIs, and Jack Brown took the loss in relief.
The Mavericks (29-11, 19-6 in Northern Sun) play at Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Jack Hanson became the third player in program history to reach 200 hits in a career, helping the Gusties sweep an MIAC doubleheader 6-0 and 8-3 over Carleton at Northfield.
Hanson also scored two runs, bringing his career total to 135, which is tied for the team record.
In the opener, Mitch Casperson pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts. Gavin Baker had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, and Drake Siens was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
In Game 2, Bryce Novak was 3 for 6 with two RBIs, and Siens had a pair of doubles.
Jackson Thielen picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Gustavus (21-10, 12-2 in MIAC), which has won 20 games for the seventh consecutive season, plays at St. John's on Saturday.
Track and field: Gustavus sophomore Megan Garaets won two events at the Gusties Twilight on Wednesday.
Geraets won the 200-meter dash in 24.85 and long jump at 17-feet-2.
Other winners for the Gustavus women were Danielle Miller in the 100 hurdles in 15.26, Caitlyn Storley in the 1,500 run at 5:01.49, Birgen Nelson in the 100 dash in 11.91, Makenna Huetten in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.36 and Annika Poe in the shot put at 47-1 1/4.
Gustavus also won the 4×100 relay as Miller, Nelson, Geraets and Kate Carlson finished in 47.50.
In the men's competition, Gustavus' Matthew Skelly, Wyatt Quiring, Seth Zeitchick and Danny Bies won the 4x100 relay in 43.07, and the 4x400 relay team of Korrigan Diercks, Jackson Miest, Tennessee Fossen and Jake Wielgos placed first in 3:36.92.
Skelly also won the 100 dash in 11.20, and Quiring took first in the 200 dash in 22.04.
Other winners for Gustavus were Tucker Wallin in the 1,500 run (4:13.20), Tyler Smith in the 400 dash (49.16), Carson Roehl in the 800 run (1:57.94), Peter Oviguian in the javelin throw (153-9) and Josh Beiswanger in the hammer throw (190-0).
