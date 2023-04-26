Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 802.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Wednesday was 802.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 798.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 801.7 feet on 05/30/2019. &&