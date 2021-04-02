The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Ward pitched a complete game as the Minnesota State softball team opened the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season by splitting a doubleheader Friday at the Minnesota State field.
The Mavericks won the opener 7-1 before losing 8-6 in the second game.
Ward allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts.
Kylie Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, while Carly Esselman and Torey Richards each had two hits. Hailey Forshee had a two-run single.
In the second game, Sydney Nelson hit a solo home run, while Richards, Forshee and Madi Newman each had an RBI.
McKayla Armbruster took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.
The Mavericks (12-3) host a doubleheader against Mary on Saturday, starting at noon.
Baseball: Minnesota State split a Northern Sun doubleheader at St. Cloud, winning the opener 7-5 before losing the second game 12-8, ending the Mavericks’ 13-game winning streak.
In the first game, Joey Werner had two hits and three RBIs, and the Mavericks scored two runs on bases-loaded walks.
Jon Ludwig ran his record to 5-0 by pitching five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts. Hunter Even got his third save with a perfect final inning.
In the second game, Ben Livorsi hit a two-run homer, and Jack Waletich and Nick Altermatt each hit a solo home run.
Cam Kline took the loss, giving up nine hits and four runs with five strikeouts in five innings.
The Mavericks (14-2, 11-1) and Huskies conclude the series with a game at noon at St. Cloud.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties hit four home runs and defeated St. John’s 8-3 in an MIAC baseball game at the Gustie Baseball Field.
Nick Azar, Jack Hanson, Dalton Thelen and Bryce Novak each hit a home run, and Cole Pengilly hit a two-run triple. Azar had three hits.
Weston Lombard allowed three runs in the first inning but made it through six innings to get the win.
Gustavus (7-1, 2-1 in MIAC) and St. John’s conclude the series at Collegeville on Saturday.
