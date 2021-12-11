The Free Press
MANKATO — Brittyn Fleming finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 3-1 WCHA victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Kennedy Bobyck and Taylor Wemple also scored for the Mavericks. Kelsey King added two assists.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 33-25. Calla Frank made 24 saves.
The Mavericks have now won four straight games.
MSU (9-9, 5-9 in WCHA) travels to Bemidji for a series next weekend.
Women’s basketball: Taylor Theusch led the Mavericks with 16 points in a 63-52 NSIC road victory over Wayne State.
Maddy Olson added 14 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks, and Emily Russo had 10 points and seven rebounds. Joey Batt finished with seven points and four assists.
The Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 in NSIC) host Sioux Falls Friday.
Men’s basketball:
Brady Williams led the Mavericks with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-69 NSIC road loss to Wayne State.
Kyreese Willingham added 15 points and five rebounds for MSU, and Harrison Braudis scored 14 points. Devonte Thedford added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Mavericks (7-3, 2-3 in NSIC) host Sioux Falls Friday.
