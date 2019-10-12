The Free Press
MANKATO — For the second consecutive day, the Minnesota State volleyball team knocked off a ranked opponent at Bresnan Arena, sweeping No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match Saturday.
On Friday, the Mavericks, who had lost four straight matches before this weekend, swept No. 24 Sioux Falls 3-0.
Morgan Olson and Jessica Nelson led the Mavericks with 13 kills apiece, and Haley Shimon had nine. Anissa Janzig finished with four kills and 5.5 blocks, including one on the final point of the match, and Ashton Lee had four blocks. Dana Schindler made 35 assists and 10 digs, and Mara Quam had 14 digs, helping the Mavericks total 45 digs..
The Mavericks (11-5, 4-4 in Northern Sun) will play three matches this week, starting with a Tuesday night match at Upper Iowa. Minnesota State will remain on the road for the weekend with matches against Mary on Friday and Minot State on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: MSU fell 4-1 to Minnesota Duluth in a WCHA game at Duluth.
Madison Oelkers scored the lone goal for the Mavericks, with assists coming from Brittyn Fleming and Jessica Kondas. Calla Frank made 30 saves.
The Mavericks host No. 8 Ohio State at 2:07 p.m. Friday.
Cross Country: The Mavericks won the Trent Smith Invitational on Saturday at Mason City, Iowa.
Allyssa Reeves finished in 18:48 to win the 5K race.
Carissa Weyenberg (18:54) placed second, Amanda Montplaisir (19:16) was fourth, Ivy Glade (19:23) took fifth and Skylar Bragg (19:23) was 10th.
The men’s team took second at the event
Tanner Maier (27.75) placed third. Andrew Ruiz was fifth at 26:28. Parker Huhn (27:01) placed ninth, and Nathan Fox (26:41) was 12th.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s soccer: The Gusties fell 2-0 to Saint Benedict in an MIAC match at St. Joseph.
St. Benedict outshot Gustavus 12-5. Ashley Becker made 10 saves.
The Gusties (2-9, 1-4 in MIAC) host Bethel on Tuesday.
Volleyball: Gustavus dropped a pair of matches at the Dig Panici Volleyball Classic at Whitewater, Wisconsin.
The Gusties fell 3-2 to Wisconsin-La Crosse. Scores were 26-24, 13-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9.
Kate Holtan led the Gusties with 22 kills, while Rhyan Herrmann had 15. Mitaya Johnson had 26 assists, and Kaylyn Johnston added 23. Hailey Embacher made 31 digs.
Gustavus also lost 3-1 to Wisconsin-Stevens Point 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Holtan 21 kills, and Herrmann had 14. Johnston made 27 assists, one more than Johnson. Embacher had 29 digs.
Holtan was named to the all-tournament team.
Gustavus (10-12) will play at Carleton on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Bethany fell 6-0 to Wisconsin-Superior in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at home Saturday.
Wisconsin-Superior had the edge in shots 11-2. Eric Watson scored twice for the Yellowjackets.
The Vikings (9-4) host Waldorf on Tuesday.
Women’s soccer: The Vikings lost 2-1 to Wisconsin-Superior in an UMAC match at the Bethany field.
Maddie Perry scored a first-half goal that tied the game for the Vikings, but Emma Street scored the game-winner at 66:42.
Bethany outshot Superior 7-6.
Bethany (6-7) hosts Northland College on Saturday.
Volleyball: Minnesota Morris defeated Bethany 3-0 in a UMAC match at the Bethany gym.
Scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.
Megan Rutt led the Vikings with 15 kills and seven digs. Brittany Sanders added 25 assists and eight digs. Haley Domonoske had seven kills.
The Vikings (8-14, 2-3) host Buena Vista on Wednesday.
