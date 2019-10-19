The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team tied No. 9 Ohio State 3-3 on Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center and won the shootout for the extra point in the WCHA standings.
Sofia Poinar, Brooke Bryant and Tristen Truax scored goals for the Mavericks, who led 3-1 with 6:21 remaining in the second period.
Jincy Dunne scored the next two goals, one with 1:42 remaining in the second and the tying goal at 10:30 of the third.
Calla Frank made 39 saves in goal for the Mavericks. Minnesota State had 25 shots on net.
After scoreless 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 overtimes, the Mavericks won the shootout when Emily Antony scored in the fourth round.
Minnesota State (2-4-2, 0-4-2 in WCHA) plays at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson made 19 kills as the Mavericks claimed their fifth straight victory, defeating Minot State 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match. The win is the fifth straight for the Mavericks.
Anissa Janzig had 11 kills and six block assists, and Jessica Nelson made 10 kills. Dana Schindler finished with 45 assists, and Mara Quam had 17 digs.
The Mavericks (14-5, 7-4 in Northern Sun) will host Northern State on Friday and Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: The Gusties set a team record for points, defeating Hamline 69-21 in an MIAC game at Hollingsworth Stadium.
The Gusties also tied the school record for touchdowns in a game with 10.
Michael Veldman played just the first half, completing 14 of 15 passes for 275 yards and two scores. Brice Panning had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Kirk had five catches for 157 yards.
David Peal led the ground attack with eight carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns, while 13 other Gusties had at least one rushing attempt.
Avery Bachman, who also had a rushing touchdown, had a team-high seven tackles, while Zach Jakes had five tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss, and a rushing touchdown.
The Gusties (4-2, 2-2) play at Augsburg on Saturday.
Women’s cross country: The Gusties took fourth out of 22 teams at the Wisconsin-La Crosse Tori Neubauer Invitational. Iowa Central Community College won the event with the top three individuals.
Tierney Winter led the Gusties with a fifth-place finish in a personal-best 22:08.1, tying the 12th-fastest 6K time in program history. Kourtney Kulseth took 13th in 22:41.0, Iliana Ramon placed 21st in 23:01.1, Mackinzee Miest finished 45th in 23:43.2 and Lily Engebretson took 56th in 23:53.6.
Winrose Chesang of Iowa Central won the race in 21:02.6.
The Gusties compete at the MIAC Championships on Nov. 2.
Men’s cross country: The Gusties finished sixth at the 21-team Wisconsin-La Crosse Jim Drews Invitational. Wisconsin-La Crosse was the team champion.
Andrew Stumbo and Garet Grant finished 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 25:30.3 and 25:31.0. Ben Wicklund took 62nd in 26:19.3, Casey Olson finished 66th in 26:23.2, and Noah Johnson placed 74th in 26.29.4
Awet Yohannes of Iowa Central won the race in 24:41.2.
The Gusties will compete at the MIAC Championships on Nov. 2.
Men’s soccer: Cole Schwartz scored three goals in the first 31 minutes as the Gusties defeated Carleton 3-1 in an MIAC match at the Gustavus field.
Will Richards, Max McLaughlin and Scott Heinen all had assists.
Wesley Sanders made three saves.
The Gusties (12-2, 6-1) play a nonconference game today against Wartburg.
Women’s soccer: The Gusties lost 1-0 in overtime to Carleton in an MIAC at the Gustavus field.
The Knights outshot Gustavus 15-0. Gustavus’ Ashley Becker made nine saves.
Gustavus (3-11, 2-6) hosts Minnesota-Morris today.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Megan Rutt had 11 kills and two blocks in the Vikings’ Upper Midwest Athletic Conference loss at Wisconsin-Superior. Scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-23.
Mindy Poehler added seven kills, and Veeva Lee made 15 digs. Brittany Sanders had 18 assists.
Bethany (9-15, 2-4 in UMAC) plays at Crown College on Tuesday.
Women’s soccer: Maddie Perry became the Vikings’ career leader in game-winning goals Saturday, leading her team to a 4-2 win over Northland in a UMAC match at the Bethany field.
Perry now has 10 game-winning goals. She also tied a record by scoring four goals, all unassisted, in the victory, in which the match was tied at 1 at halftime.
Mindy Pitzner made four saves.
Bethany (7-7, 3-2) plays at North Central on Wednesday.
Men’s soccer: Bethany scored four goals in the second half to defeat Northland 5-1 in a UMAC game at the Bethany field.
Jonny Sehloff, Joao Bastos, Samuel Duran and Edmund Jones Liam also scored goals for Bethany, which also had an own goal from Northland.
Morris Brunz made two saves for the Vikings.
Bethany (10-5, 3-2) plays at North Central on Wednesday.
