WAYNE, NEB. — Kyreese Willingham’s jumper from the lane with three seconds to play gave Minnesota State a 67-66 victory over Wayne State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday.
The victory gives Minnesota State a sweep of the season series.
Willingham finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Mailk Willingham had a team-high 17 points, making five 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds and four steals. Trevor Moore made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
The Mavericks had a 35-29 rebounding advantage with 12 offensive rebounds.
The Mavericks (16-9, 10-9 in Northern Sun) play at Augustana on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Minnesota State outscored Wayne State 43-26 inn the second half to win 94-80 in a Northern Sun game at Wayne, Nebraska.
The Mavericks finished the third quarter on a 14-3 run to lead 76-75. The Mavericks then scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to open the margin.
Natalie Bremer scored 26 points, making 10 of 12 shots, and had five steals. Destinee Bursch scored 17 points, and Joey Batt had 12 points and eight assists.
Minnesota State (20-3, 16-3) plays at Augustana on Saturday. The Mavericks and Augustana are tied for first place in the South Division.
Men’s track and field: The distance medley relay team of Ray Ure, Marvin Dure, Ben Schmied and Tanner Maier took first in 9:58.65, the fourth best time in team history, to highlight the No. 17 Mavericks’ victory in the 13-team Massive Meet No. 1 at Myers Field House.
Carter Aguilera won the weight throw at 60-feet-11 1/2, as did Carson Dittel in the pole vault at 16-5 1/4. Aiden Buendorf and Slade Heald tied for first in the high jump at 6-7 1/2.
Rashion Walker won the 400-meter dash in 49.08, and Manquanet Collins took first in the 800 run in 1:58.21.
The Mavericks host Massive Meet No. 2 on Saturday.
Women’s track and field: Amanda Montplaisir broke a 43-year-old team record by finishing third in the 3,000-meter run at 9:32.59 as the top-rated Mavericks won the 22-team Massive Meet No. 1 at Myers Field House. There were six nationally ranked teams at the meet.
Montplaisir also ran on the winning distance medley relay, joining MaKenna Thurston, Eilika Lane and Marissa Ellenbecker to finish in 11:47.92, the second-fastest time in team history.
Denisha Cartwright set the Field House record in the 60-meter hurdles by taking first in 8.07, and Makayla Jackson broke her team record by winning the long jump at 20-10 3/4.
Cartwright and Jackson placed first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter dash, with Cartwright lowering her team record to 23.86 and Jackson was next at 24.42.
Lillian Washington won the high jump at 5-7 3/4, and Flore Gracia took first in the triple jump at 41-10 3/4.
Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 12-1 1/4. Lexie Hurst won the shot put at 51-5.
The Mavericks host Massive Meet No. 2 on Saturday.
Wrestling: The Mavericks dropped three one-point matches and lost 34-0 to Wisconsin-Parkside in a Northern Sun road match.
The closest matches came at 141 pounds, where Brock Luthens lost 4-3; at 157, where Drake Hayward lost 4-3; and at 285, where Darrell Mason lost 2-1.
Caleb Meunier lost 5-3 at 149, and Mike Smith dropped a 3-1 decision at 174.
The Mavericks finish the regular season on Feb. 17 at home against Upper Iowa.
Women’s swimming and diving: Abby Gronholz won the 100-yard backstroke in 54.05 to highlight the Mavericks’ performance in the third day of the Northern Sun meet.
Minnesota State is second in the team standings with 639 points. Augustana leads at 684.
Brooke Shell claimed all-conference honors in the 100 breaststroke, taking third at 1:04.40.
The meet concludes on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Maddison Mashuga scored her second goal of the game with 5:46 to play as Minnesota State defeated Bemidji State 3-2 in a WCHA game at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
After the Beavers went ahead 2-1 early in the second period, Kelsey King tied the game in the third period with her 12th goal of the season, setting up Mashuga’s game-winner.
Alexis Paddington and Charolette Akervik each had two assists.
Lauren Barbro made 19 saves.
The Mavericks (14-16-1, 8-16-1) hosts Bemidji State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Xavier Patterson scored 23 points in the Vikings’ 79-74 loss to Crown in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at St. Bonifacius.
Hunter Nielsen added 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Bethany (18-4, 9-2) plays at Minnesota Morrris on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Skylar Cotten scored 14 points in the Vikings’ 63-57 UMAC loss at Crown.
Kaylee Hunter and Annika Younge each scored 10 points, and Ashley Schindele grabbed 11 rebounds.
Bethany (7-15, 5-6) plays at Minnesota Morris on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s hockey: Kyle Heffron scored in the shootout as the Gusties got the extra point in a 4-4 MIAC tie against Concordia at Moorhead.
Heffron scored two goals during regulation time, and Petr Philippov and Nate Stone also scored.
Jackson Hjelle made 28 saves for the Gusties.
Gustavus (3-16-3, 1-10-2) plays at Concordia again Saturday.
Women’s hockey: The Gusties defeated Concordia 5-0 at Don Roberts Ice Rink, clinching the 18th MIAC regular-season championship in program history and the No. 1 seed in the MIAC playoffs.
Emily Olson scored two goals, while Brooke Power, Tina Press and Kaitlyn Holland each scored one.
Power’s goal came on the power play; Gustavus leads Division III with 32 power-play goals.
Katie McCoy and Jori Jones combined for 10 saves.
The Gusties host Concordia again Saturday.
