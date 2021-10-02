MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team went 3 for 5 on the power play in a 4-2 WCHA victory over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU lost 7-0 to the Bulldogs on Friday.
No. 5-rated UMD led 1-0 at the first intermission, but Madison Mashuga and Jamie Nelson answered with power-play goals, scoring at 6:21 and 6:57 of the second period, respectively.
Kelsey King scored MSU's third power-play goal just 37 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1. Kennedy Bobyck scored an empty-net goal.
Mashuga finished with a goal and an assist, while Brittyn Fleming added three assists. Claire Butorac and Charlotte Akervik also had assists for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks had 20 shots on goal. Calla Frank made 24 saves.
The Mavericks (3-1, 1-1 in WCHA) host Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday.
Volleyball: Jessica Nelson had 11 kills, but the Mavericks were swept 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 at St. Cloud State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match.
Ellie Danielson and Kiya Durant both had four blocks, and Dana Schindler added 18 assists. Mara Quam had 10 digs, pulling within 57 of the program record.
The Mavericks (8-7, 3-4 in Northern Sun) host Minnesota Crookston on Friday.
Women's tennis: Hannah Minisy won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles in the Mavericks' 7-2 loss at Carleton.
The No. 1 doubles team of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Avery Stilwell won 8-4.
Minnesota State (3-2) plays Sunday against Grand View and Iowa Central CC at Des Moines, Iowa.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: The Gusties committed five turnovers and lost 34-9 to Bethel in an MIAC game at Arden Hills.
Jake Breitbach, starting in place of injured Michael Veldman, who completed 15 of 28 passes for 210 yards, with a touchdown and four interceptions. Matthew Kipper made seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Andrew Abegglen added a 23-yard field goal.
Zach Jakes led the defense with 11 tackles.
Gustavus (3-1, 1-1 in MIAC) plays at St. Scholastica on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's soccer: Gianluca Trastulli and Agostino Quadrio Curzio each scored for the Vikings in a 2-1 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference home victory over Northwestern.
Bethany had nine shots on goal. Nick Lundberg made three saves for BLC.
Bethany (5-4) plays Wednesday at Minnesota-Morris.
Women's soccer: Juana Quevedo scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute of a 2-1 loss to Northwestern in a UMAC victory at the Bethany field.
Zoe Kinakin made five saves.
Bethany (6-4, 3-2 in UMAC) plays at Minnesota-Morris on Wednesday.
