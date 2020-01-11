The Free Press
MARSHALL — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team bounced back from Friday’s loss at Sioux Falls, holding Southwest Minnesota State to 27.3% shooting in a 53-46 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday.
Minnesota State led 44-34 with 10 minutes to play but then didn’t score for 6 minutes, allowing the Mustangs to pull within three points.
The Mavericks’ lead was 47-44 with two minutes to play when Cameron Kirksey made a layup and Ryland Holt and Malik Willingham each made two free throws to extand the margin.
Kirksey led Minnesota State with 15 points and five rebounds. Kelby Kramer helped MSU control the glass by grabbing 15 boards. He also added nine points.
MSU won despite shooting only 35.4%.
The Mavericks (8-8, 6-4 in Northern Sun) play Friday at Minnesota Duluth.
Women’s basketball: Joey Batt scored 11 points for the Mavericks in their 78-56 Northern Sun loss to Southwest Minnesota State at Marshall.
The Mavericks trailed 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and were never able to get back into it.
Rachel Shumski added 10 points, while Kristi Fett finished with eight points and six rebounds. The Mustangs shot 47.4%, with MSU shooting only 31.9%.
MSU (9-5, 6-4) plays Friday at Minnesota Duluth.
Women’s hockey: Ohio State completed a WCHA sweep of MSU with an 8-4 victory at Columbus, Ohio.
Mariah Gardner, Jessica Kondas, Sofia Poinar and Danielle England each scored for the Mavericks. Kennedy Bobyck added a pair assists.
Ohio State outshot MSU 32-21.
The Mavericks (7-12-4) host St. Cloud State on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: The Gusties fell 73-69 to Bethel in an MIAC game at Arden Hills.
Gustavus trailed by nine at halftime, and a late comeback came up short.
Isaac Douglas led the Gusties with 20 points. Peter Lundquist finished with 17 points and four rebounds, while Logan Rezac added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Gusties (5-9, 5-4) play Wednesday against Concordia at Moorhead.
Women’s basketball: No. 17 Gustavus suffered its first MIAC loss, falling to 23rd-ranked Bethel 74-58 at Arden Hills.
Caitlin Rorman had 18 points and five rebounds, and Ava Gonsorowski finished with 12 points and five steals. Maddy Rice added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Gusties.
Gustavus (11-2, 7-1) will host Concordia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Cire Mayfield finished with 19 points and eight assists for the Vikings in a 100-79 victory over Northland College in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Trenton Krueger had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jared Milinkovich finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Bethany shot 50.0% from the floor, compared to 41.9% for Northland.
The Vikings (9-5, 4-1) host North Central on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld had a huge game with 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings in a 96-66 UMAC win over Northland College at home.
In Wednesday’s 69-66 win over Minnesota Morris, Geistfeld had 30 points and six rebounds.
On Saturday, Geistfeld went 14 of 15 from the floor. Kenlie Pytleski added 12 points and five rebounds, while Natasha Young finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Bethany out-rebounded Northland 57-26.
The Vikings (11-2) host North Central on Wednesday.
