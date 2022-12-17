MARSHALL — Joey Batt matched her career-high with 32 points, but No. 4 Minnesota State lost its first game of the season, 88-85 at Southwest Minnesota State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball Saturday.
The Mavericks trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter, but got back within one possession a couple times in the final minute.
Batt also had five assists and five steals. Destinee Bursch finished with 15 points, and Ava Stier added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Minnesota State (10-1, 6-1 in Northern Sun) plays Dec. 31 at Concordia-St. Paul.
Men's basketball: Minnesota State erased a 10-point deficit in the second half but lost 62-58 to Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun game at Marshall.
MSU trailed 52-42 with 7:14 to play, but the Mavericks pulled ahead at 56-55 and 58-57 before the Mustangs finished the game with five straight points.
Malik Willingham and Harrison Braudis led the Mavericks with 12 points each, while Malcolm Jones had nine points and seven rebounds. Willingham also had nine rebounds and four assists.
Minnesota State (10-3, 4-3) plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Dec. 31.
Women's hockey: Alexis Paddington scored two goals as Minnesota State defeated Long Island 5-1 in a nonconference game, leading to the Mavericks' first road sweep since Sept. 25, 2021.
Sydney Shearen, Sydney Langseth and Kelsey King each scored a goal, with King getting her fifth goal of the series.
MSU goaltender Alexa Berg made 26 saves.
Minnesota State (9-11-0) plays again Jan. 6 at Lindenwood.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Buena Vista outscored Bethany 54-41 in the second half to win 98-85 in a nonconference game at Storm Lake, Iowa. It was Bethany's first loss of the season.
Mason Ackley led the Vikings with 23 points to go along with a team-best eight rebounds and four steals. Xavier Patterson contributed 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Drew Sagedahl scored 16 points.
Bethany (10-1) plays on Dec. 30 at Carleton.
Women's basketball: Sara Kottke had 25 points and 10 rebounds as thhe Vikings defeated Central 81-57 in a nonconference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Lexiss Trygg scored 17 points off the bench, while Ashley Schindele added 10 points. Ashanti Boykin had six points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Bethany (3-7) plays at Coe College on Tuesday.
