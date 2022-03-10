The Free Press
CLERMONT, FLA. — The Minnesota State softball team scored 23 runs and claimed three nonconference victories at the NTC Spring Games on Thursday.
The Mavericks swept Concord 5-1 and 9-1 in five innings, then defeated Stonehill 9-1 in five innings.
The victories pushed coach Lori Meyer’s career record to 1,300-704-3.
In the opener, Hailey Forshee had two RBIs, and Madi Newman added two hits and an RBI. Mackenzie Ward was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit in six innings with 12 strikeouts.
In the second game, Tory Richards had a double and three RBIs, and Sydney Nielsen collected two hits. Kacy Nickerson pitched the first three innings to get the victory.
Against Stonehill, Kylie Sullivan had two hits and two RBIs, and Katie Bracken added two RBIs. Cheyenne Behrends had two hits and an RBI. Bracken was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in four innings.
The Mavericks (13-4) play in the Fairfield Classic at St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 18-20.
Baseball: Ben Livorsi hit his fourth home run of the season, helping the Mavericks defeat Seton Hill 5-4 at Davenport, Florida.
Nick Altermatt had a two-run double, and Jackson Hauge had an RBI double. Collin Denk got his first save of the season.
The Mavericks (8-2) host Minot State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader on Saturday, March 19.
Swimming: Minnesota State’s 400-yard medley relay team of Abby Gronholz, Darah Coleman, Nicole Beckman and Kate Flynn finished 14th in 3:45.36 during Day 2 of the NCAA Championships at Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Mavericks are in 16th place in the team competition.
Sydney Hanson finished in 17th place in the 3-meter diving with 372.55 points.
On Wednesday, the 200 medley relay team of Gronholz, Coleman, Beckman and Flynn finished eighth in 1:42.12 to earn All-America honors. Flynn also earned All-America honors in the 50 freestyle by placing eighth in 23.19.
The meet continues Friday.
Women’s tennis: Minnesota State lost 7-0 to Northwest Missouri State Bearcats in a nonconference match.
The closest matches came of No. 2 singles, where Avery Stilwell fell 6-3, 6-2, and No. 6 singles, where Brynn Psooy lost 6-3, 6-1.
Minnesota State (11-7) is off until March 26 when it takes on Gustavus Adolphus and Southwest Minnesota State at the Swanson Tennis Center.
