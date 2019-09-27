MANKATO — The No. 2-rated Minnesota State women's soccer team beat Minnesota Duluth 2-1 in double overtime Friday in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at The Pitch.
Brynn Desens started the scoring in the 13th minute of the first half on an assist from Dakota Wendell. The Bulldogs then equalized 16 seconds later.
Jenny Vetter scored the game-winner for MSU on an assist from Wendell in overtime.
The Mavericks outshot UMD 14-3. Alexa Rabune made two saves. The Bulldogs' goal was the first allowed by Rabune this season.
MSU (6-0-0) will host St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Women's hockey: The Mavericks outshot Rensselaer 40-14 in their season-opening 4-0 win at Troy, New York.
Mariah Gardner had a goal and an assist. Brittyn Fleming, Kennedy Bobyck and Charlotte Akervik also scored. Kelsey King added a pair of assists.
Abigail Levy made 14 saves for the shutout.
MSU concludes its series with Rensselaer at 3 p.m. today at Troy.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson led the Mavericks' offense with 12 kills in a 3-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss to St. Cloud State at Taylor Center.
Scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.
Mara Quam had a team-high 13 digs. Haley Shimon finished with six kills. The Mavericks had 33 kills, while St. Cloud State had 46 kills.
MSU will host Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany
Volleyball: Megan Rutt finished with 10 kills and eight digs for the Vikings in a 3-0 home loss to Northwestern.
Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
Alexis Morsching had six kills and 11 digs. Veeva Lee added 19 digs. Mindy Poehler finished with seven kills and five digs.
The Vikings (5-12) host Northland College on Saturday.
