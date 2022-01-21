The Free Press
MANKATO — Minot State shot 71.9% from the field, building a 53-32 lead by halftime and rolling past Minnesota State 97-69 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday.
Minot State ended up shooting 60.3% in the game with 56 points in the paint.
Tyrell Stuttley led the Mavericks with 18 points, and Devonte Thedford scored 17. Harrison Braudis added 11 points.
The Mavericks hadn’t played in almost three weeks because of positive COVID tests in the program, and had only nine players available.
Minnesota State (10-5, 4-5 in Northern Sun) plays Saturday at Mary.
Women’s basketball: Minnesota State was outrebounded 58-34, allowing 21 offensive rebounds, in an 81-71 loss to Minot State in a Northern Sun game.
Maddy Olson and Destinee Bursch each scored 18 points, and Taylor Theusch scored 11. Rylee Menster grabbed six rebounds.
Minnesota State (12-4, 8-4) plays at Mary on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Emerald Kelly made 11 saves in her first college start, leading the Mavericks to a 4-1 WCHA win over St. Thomas at St. Paul.
Brittyn Fleming scored two goals, and Charlotte Akervik had a goal and two assists. Sydney Langseth had a goal and assist, and Kelsey King made two assists.
The Mavericks had 46 shots on goal.
Minnesota State (11-11-1, 7-11-1) hosts St. Thomas on Sunday at Blakeslee Stadium.
Men’s track and field: Justus Adams won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.02, helping the Mavericks finish second at the South Dakota State Division II Invitational at Brookings, South Dakota.
In the high jump, Deveyonn Brown earned a second-place finish with a height of 6-feet-10 3/4.
Onyekachi Ukaobasi finished third in the triple jump at 46-3/4, and Nick Hudson took third in the weight throw at 63-11 3/4.
Women’s track and field: Katie Taylor won two events, leading the Mavericks to a first-place finish at the South Dakota State Division II Invitational at Brookings, South Dakota.
Taylor won the weight throw at 63-7 3/4 and shot put at 48-2 1/2.
Rose Cramer won the 200-meter dash in 24.63, and Denisha Cartwright took first in the 60 dash in 7.71. Flore Gracia claimed victory in the triple jump at 39-4 1/2.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Kristina Press scored two goals as the Gusties defeated Concordia 3-1 in an MIAC game at Moorhead.
Press scored one shorthanded goal and another on the power play. Brooke Power added a goal and assist.
Gustuvaus (11-2, 7-0) plays at Concordia again on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld broke the program record by scoring 38 points in a 73-60 victory over Minnesota-Morris in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at Morris.
Geistfeld also set the Bethany records with 1,975 points in her career and 109 games played. On Friday, she was 13 of 16 from the field and 12 of 14 on free throws, and he also had 19 rebounds.
Alexis Cloyd added 14 points. Bethany outscored Minnesota Morris 27-13 in the third quarter.
Bethany (10-6, 5-0) plays at Crown on Saturday.
Men’s basketball: Cire Mayfield scored 16 points as the Vikings downed Minnesota-Morris 89-57 in a UMAC game at Morris.
Riley Ashburn and Ryan Samuelson each scored 12 points, and Brian Smith, Justin Schrupp and Hunter Nielsen each scored 10. Smith had seven assists, and Schrupp grabbed nine rebounds.
Nielsen set a program record with 10 blocked shots in the game and 42 for the season.
Bethany (7-9, 3-3) plays at Crown on Saturday.
