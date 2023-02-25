SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Natalie Bremer scored a career-high 30 points as No. 11 Minnesota State defeated Mary 81-66 in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Saturday.
Bremer was 13 of 17 on field goals. Destinee Bursch scored 17 points, and Joey Batt scored 10. Bursch and Batt both had three steals.
The Mavericks made 16 steals.
The Mavericks led by 17 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before Mary cut the margin to six with three minutes to play.
The Mavericks (24-3), who have won 10 straight, play in the tournament semifinals against St. Cloud State or Southwest Minnesota State at 1:30 p.m. Monday
Track and field: Makayla Jackson broke her own meet record in the long jump, winning at 20-feet-4 1/2, to highlight the Mavericks' performance at the Northern Sun indoor championships at Myers Field House.
After five events, No. 1 Minnesota State leads the team competition with 68.5 points. Augustana is second with 27, with Wayne State at 18.
In the prelims, Denisha Cartwright broke the meet record in the 60 hurdles at 8.11 and 60 dash in 7.23.
In the men's meet, Minnesota State, trying to win a record 12th consecutive championship, leads with 74 points after six events. Wayne State is second with 28 points, and Northern State is third with 26 points.
James Gilbert took first in the long jump, breaking the meet record at 25-10.
Aiden Buendorf needed a jump-off to take first in the high jump, winning at 6-9 1/2. Carter Aguilera won the weight throw at 62-9 1/2, and Carson Dittel placed first in the pole vault at 16-3 1/2.
The meet concludes Sunday.
Wrestling: Minnesota State's Darrell Mason, the defending national champion, will get another shot after winning the 285-pound class at the NCAA Division II Super Region V Tournament at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Mason, rated No. 11, had a 3-0 decision over Wisconsin-Parkside's Lloyd Reynolds and a 5-1 win against Andre Baguma of Minnesota State Moorhead in the semifinals. In the championship match, Mason won 1-0 over Mary's Luke Tweeton.
Caleb Meunier placed fourth at 149 pounds, and Kole Marko finished fourth at 165.
Minnesota State finished eighth in the team standings with 50.5 points. St. Cloud State totaled 130.5 points to win.
Mason will compete in the National Championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 10-11.
Women's hockey: Sydney Langseth gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead in the first period with her seventh goal of the season, but No. 6 Wisconsin responded with four unanswered goals to sweep the best-of-3 WCHA playoff series 4-1 at Madison, Wisconsin.
Minnesota State's Alexa Berg made a season-high 47 saves. The Mavericks had 27 shots on goal.
The Mavericks finish the season at 15-19-1.
Baseball: Nathan Culley and Dylan Gotto each made a strong start as the Mavericks defeated Lidenwood 7-1 and 3-1 in a nonconference doubleheader at St. Charles, Missouri.
In the opener, Culley allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Jack Zigan retired all six batters in relief.
Ryan Wickman and Aidan Byrne each hit a solo home run, and Byrne also had a two-run single. Brock Johnson had three hits.
Gotto gave up one run on five hits in seven innings, while striking out five. Taesei Yahiro earned his first save after allowing two hits in two scoreless innings.
Minnesota State (4-1) wraps up its with Lindenwood on Sunday.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Emily Doyle's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning allowed the Vikinsg to defeat St. Olaf 6-5 in the opening game of the Kwik Trip Invitational at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Elizabeth Cizek had three hits, and Ana Christofferson had two RBIs. Kayla Senne pitched a complete game for the win.
In the second game, the Vikings defeated Hamline 9-1. Kaija Mork was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs on five hits in four innings. Senne pitched two hitless innings with four strikeouts.
Christofferson also hit a home run, and Doyle was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Bethany (3-3) plays Macalester and St. Catherine on Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
